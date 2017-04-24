CM Punk, Lolo Jones, Shawne Merriman Among Participants on MTV's New Challenge

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

MTV have announced the roster for the top athletes competing on the show The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros and the team includes several big names, including UFC star CM Punk, hurdler-turned-bobsledder Lolo Jones and former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman.

The three are part of a team that will take on 10 top contestants from The Challenge in a special six-week event, starting on Tuesday, May 16, per Jordana Ossad of MTV's official website.

NFL free-agent wide receiver Victor Cruz will also take part as the show's host. He told Katie Barnes of ESPN W he's a long-time fan of The Challenge:

The Challenge is an iconic MTV series that I grew up watching. The sports world is known for producing remarkable athletes, colorful characters, and memorable heroes, but this competition will give my fellow pro-athletes a chance to test their skills against some of the absolute best Challenge Champs, and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds!

According to Ossad, the rules for the season will see the winning team captain nominate a member to take part in an elimination round, while the losing team's captain automatically partakes. The field will be whittled down until one male and one female contender remain, with the two having the chance to earn $50,000 for charity.

Each episode will focus on one strength, including agility, ingenuity, brawn and more. The MTV champions team will be announced on May 9.