Jake Long Announces Retirement from NFL After 9-Year Career

Offensive tackle Jake Long announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Long, 31, was the former No. 1 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL draft. His career included stints with the Dolphins (2008-12), St. Louis Rams (2013-14), Atlanta Falcons (2015) and Minnesota Vikings (2016).

Early in his career, Long was one of the most dominant left tackles in football. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons and was a first-team All-NFL selection by the Associated Press in 2010.

As Chris Mortensen of ESPN noted, however, Long was unfortunately hampered by injuries throughout his career:

Long last played 10 or more games in a season in 2013, and his 2016 campaign was cut short after he suffered a torn Achilles. Ultimately, that inability to stay on the field as injuries mounted ended Long's career.

