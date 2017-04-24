Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract Option Reportedly to Be Picked Up by Giants

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The New York Giants reportedly have decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Odell Beckham Jr.'s rookie contract, according to Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network and Art Stapleton of The Record.

Per Jones, the team is likely to formally announce the decision prior to the start of the NFL draft on Thursday.

The deadline for picking up the option is May 3, and if the Giants chose not to, the talented wide receiver would become a free agent following the 2017 season.

Beckham later tweeted about his offseason and motivations for the coming year:

While it seems like a mere formality that the Giants would lock up Beckham for a fifth year, general manager Jerry Reese was noncommittal when asked last week.

"We are going to discuss that when the time gets closer," he told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "We will keep all of our options open with respect to that."

As Schwartz noted, the option would pay Beckham around $8 million in 2018, "the salary average of the third-through-25th highest-paid receivers in the NFL." Given that Beckham, 24, has registered at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, that represents a relative bargain for the superstar.

Schwartz added that Beckham's next contract could exceed $100 million. Given his status as one of the top receivers in the game—Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 51st-best player in the NFL in 2016 and the fourth-best wideout behind Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown—Beckham could become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league once he signs his next deal.

