Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract Option Reportedly to Be Picked Up by Giants

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract Option Reportedly to Be Picked Up by GiantsApril 24, 2017
The New York Giants reportedly have decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Odell Beckham Jr.'s rookie contract, according to Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network and Art Stapleton of The Record.
Per Jones, the team is likely to formally announce the decision prior to the start of the NFL draft on Thursday.
The deadline for picking up the option is May 3, and if the Giants chose not to, the talented wide receiver would become a free agent following the 2017 season.
Beckham later tweeted about his offseason and motivations for the coming year:
Odell Beckham Jr @OBJ_3
Just wanna say today I woke up feeling extremely blessed. The start of a new chapter in my life began this pass week.4/24/2017, 5:23:32 PM
Odell Beckham Jr @OBJ_3
I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been. I'm more motivated now then I have ever been.4/24/2017, 5:26:16 PM
Odell Beckham Jr @OBJ_3
Words are only that, so its time for action. To the LOYAL Giants fans out there. I'm lettin u kno now, this will be somethin uve never seen.4/24/2017, 5:26:41 PM
Odell Beckham Jr @OBJ_3
I'm in the lab. Head down, my fire has been lit and the world continues to fuel it. It's time to be exactly who u are, I'm goin for it all.4/24/2017, 5:27:49 PM
While it seems like a mere formality that the Giants would lock up Beckham for a fifth year, general manager Jerry Reese was noncommittal when asked last week.
"We are going to discuss that when the time gets closer," he told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "We will keep all of our options open with respect to that."
As Schwartz noted, the option would pay Beckham around $8 million in 2018, "the salary average of the third-through-25th highest-paid receivers in the NFL." Given that Beckham, 24, has registered at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, that represents a relative bargain for the superstar.
Schwartz added that Beckham's next contract could exceed $100 million. Given his status as one of the top receivers in the game—Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 51st-best player in the NFL in 2016 and the fourth-best wideout behind Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown—Beckham could become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league once he signs his next deal.
For more news, rumors and related stories about Odell Beckham Jr., the New York Giants and the NFL, check out the NFL and Giants streams on Bleacher Report's app.