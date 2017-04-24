Joe Mixon Reportedly Not on Falcons' 2017 NFL Draft Board

"There are some very good football players with some excellent talent in this country that have issues that don’t fit well with us or another team," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said of the team's scouting process. "We’ve done a lot of research. We don’t just use our scouts. We have other instruments and avenues on the backside to get ready for this (in order to be) sure, as much as possible, that we are making the most educated decision."

Head coach Dan Quinn further elaborated.

"Having the scouts go to the schools and talk to the people there and determine why that player was given a second chance, sometimes they get that second chance and thrive," he noted. "Some people have that second chance, third chance and fourth chance… maybe that’s not the best fit. It’s on a case-by-case basis."

Mixon is certainly a polarizing case. One one hand, he's an undeniably talented running back, to the point that one unnamed NFL executive called him the best player in the draft, per Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. And B/R's Matt Miller ranked him as the second-best running back in the draft and a top-15 talent overall, comparing his skill set to Pittsburgh Steeler star Le'Veon Bell.

However, Mixon was seen on video punching a woman in the face during an altercation and broke four bones in her face. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was suspended by Oklahoma for the entirety of the 2014 season.

Because of his past, Mixon has been reportedly been removed from a number of draft boards, including Atlanta's. But given his talent and production, he could still potentially be taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft, and Miller projected him to be the No. 41 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in his latest mock draft.