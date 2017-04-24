Kobe Bryant Says He Doesn't Miss Basketball on 'Good Morning America'

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant, on a promotional tour for his film Dear Basketball, told Good Morning America on Monday that he does not miss playing the sport.

“No, I don’t. It’s crazy,” Bryant said. “I started playing when I was 2. After playing for 20 years in the league, what I have now is—everything I’ve learned from the game, I carry with me to this day. The game has never truly left me. Physically, yes. But emotionally, and the things that I write, all stem from the game. So it’s still a part of me.”

Bryant, 38, retired after a 20-year NBA career last season. He's embarked on multimedia endeavors since his retirement, working to write and produce films. Dear Basketball, his first major release since retirement, released Sunday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

