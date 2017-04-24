IPL Results 2017: T20 Scores, Schedule, Table After Mumbai vs. Rising Pune

RAFIQ MAQBOOL/Associated Press

Rising Pune Supergiant beat the Mumbai Indians by three runs in the 2017 Indian Premier League on Monday. Ben Stokes was the star for Rising Pune, both as a bowler and in front of the wicket.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's commendable score of 58 wasn't enough for the Indians, who finished on 157/8 after being set a challenging total of 160/6 by Stokes and Co., as the Supergiant completed the double over Mumbai.

Here are the standings after Monday's match:

2017 IPL Standings Position Team P W L T NR Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.514 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 0 10 +1.177 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.481 4 Rising Pune Supergiant 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.627 5 Kings XI Punjab 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.319 6 Delhi Daredevils 6 2 4 0 0 4 +0.848 7 Gujarat Lions 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.844 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.210 ESPNCricinfo.com

Here is the updated schedule:

IPL Schedule Date Time (BST/Local Time) Match Tuesday, April 25 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Wednesday, April 26 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kolkata Knight Riders ESPNCricinfo.com

Recap

The success of Rahul Tripathi with the bat got Rising Pune off to a terrific start. The 26-year-old finished five short of a half-century but still left the Supergiant en route to a spectacular total, per ESPNcricinfo:

Tripathi's wasn't the only costly wicket to fall, with Steven Smith exiting the field soon after. His dismissal confirmed a landmark for Harbhajan Singh:

It was left to Ben Stokes to settle things, with the 25-year-old smashing a four off the first ball against Mitchell Johnson. Stokes and MS Dhoni topped up Rising Pune's tally with some safe and steady play, while Mumbai bowlers Johnson and Jasprit Bumrah struggled to force mistakes.

Mitchell McClenaghan was the next Indians bowler to see a delivery sent to the boundary by Stokes, who turned a hit off stump to bring up another four. It was left to Johnson to punish Stokes for not protecting leg stump.

Even so, the Supergiant still finished on a more than respectable 160/6.

The Indians had been set a gaudy total, but Jos Buttler made a solid start by smashing a pair of fours off deliveries from Shardul Thakur. Buttler's wicket soon fell, though, when he was caught by Washington Sundar off a delivery from his England international team-mate Stokes.

RAFIQ MAQBOOL/Associated Press/Associated Press/Associated Press

Taking the wicket completed a terrific wicket-maiden over for Stokes. It also increased the pressure on Mumbai, with their task becoming even tougher once Nitish Rana was caught by Jaydev Unadkat.

Things looked daunting for Mumbai when they were 86 for three with just eight overs left. It was 86/4 when Stokes took another wicket, this one at the expense of Karan Sharma.

Only the big hitting of Rohit Sharma was keeping Mumbai in it, especially after he smashed a four and a six to leave the Indians trailing by 53 with a little more than five overs remaining.

RAFIQ MAQBOOL/Associated Press

Sharma cut the gap further when he hit Stokes for another boundary. Next up, Thakur saw Sharma send his delivery for a six.

Sharma soon put up his half-century before Hardik Pandya hit two fours from consecutive deliveries to leave the Indians needing 24 runs from the final two overs.

Stokes returned to limit Sharma and Pandya to mere singles during the 18th over. The last over started with Stokes catching Pandya, but another six from Sharma ensured a nervy last three balls for Rising Pune.

Unadkat finally ended Sharma's run with a smart catch to end Mumbai's hopes of another win. That was the decisive wicket, but Stokes had been the undoubted star:

Rising Pune will hope this win creates extra confidence for Thursday's meeting with the Kolkata Knight Riders.