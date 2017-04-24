IPL Results 2017: T20 Scores, Schedule, Table After Mumbai vs. Rising Pune

IPL Results 2017: T20 Scores, Schedule, Table After Mumbai vs. Rising PuneApril 24, 2017
Rising Pune Supergiant beat the Mumbai Indians by three runs in the 2017 Indian Premier League on Monday. Ben Stokes was the star for Rising Pune, both as a bowler and in front of the wicket.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's commendable score of 58 wasn't enough for the Indians, who finished on 157/8 after being set a challenging total of 160/6 by Stokes and Co., as the Supergiant completed the double over Mumbai.
Here are the standings after Monday's match:
|2017 IPL Standings
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|T
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|+0.514
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|+1.177
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.481
|4
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|-0.627
|5
|Kings XI Punjab
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|-0.319
|6
|Delhi Daredevils
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|+0.848
|7
|Gujarat Lions
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.844
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-1.210
Here is the updated schedule:
|IPL Schedule
|Date
|Time (BST/Local Time)
|Match
|Tuesday, April 25
|3:30 p.m./8 p.m.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wednesday, April 26
|3:30 p.m./8 p.m.
|Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
Recap
The success of Rahul Tripathi with the bat got Rising Pune off to a terrific start. The 26-year-old finished five short of a half-century but still left the Supergiant en route to a spectacular total, per ESPNcricinfo:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Rahul Tripathi sets Rising Pune up for a 180+ total, Harbhajan drops Steven Smith as well #IPL #MIvRPS https://t.co/06Qujp2d8N https://t.co/P7gwcJQ2v04/24/2017, 3:24:53 PM
Tripathi's wasn't the only costly wicket to fall, with Steven Smith exiting the field soon after. His dismissal confirmed a landmark for Harbhajan Singh:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Harbhajan Singh makes amends for his drop, bowls Steven Smith for his 200th Twenty20 wicket #IPL #MIvRPS https://t.co/06QujoKChf https://t.co/sSxJntirmO4/24/2017, 3:30:23 PM
It was left to Ben Stokes to settle things, with the 25-year-old smashing a four off the first ball against Mitchell Johnson. Stokes and MS Dhoni topped up Rising Pune's tally with some safe and steady play, while Mumbai bowlers Johnson and Jasprit Bumrah struggled to force mistakes.
Mitchell McClenaghan was the next Indians bowler to see a delivery sent to the boundary by Stokes, who turned a hit off stump to bring up another four. It was left to Johnson to punish Stokes for not protecting leg stump.
Even so, the Supergiant still finished on a more than respectable 160/6.
The Indians had been set a gaudy total, but Jos Buttler made a solid start by smashing a pair of fours off deliveries from Shardul Thakur. Buttler's wicket soon fell, though, when he was caught by Washington Sundar off a delivery from his England international team-mate Stokes.
Taking the wicket completed a terrific wicket-maiden over for Stokes. It also increased the pressure on Mumbai, with their task becoming even tougher once Nitish Rana was caught by Jaydev Unadkat.
Things looked daunting for Mumbai when they were 86 for three with just eight overs left. It was 86/4 when Stokes took another wicket, this one at the expense of Karan Sharma.
Only the big hitting of Rohit Sharma was keeping Mumbai in it, especially after he smashed a four and a six to leave the Indians trailing by 53 with a little more than five overs remaining.
Sharma cut the gap further when he hit Stokes for another boundary. Next up, Thakur saw Sharma send his delivery for a six.
Sharma soon put up his half-century before Hardik Pandya hit two fours from consecutive deliveries to leave the Indians needing 24 runs from the final two overs.
Stokes returned to limit Sharma and Pandya to mere singles during the 18th over. The last over started with Stokes catching Pandya, but another six from Sharma ensured a nervy last three balls for Rising Pune.
Unadkat finally ended Sharma's run with a smart catch to end Mumbai's hopes of another win. That was the decisive wicket, but Stokes had been the undoubted star:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Ben Stokes was outstanding with the ball and in the field, Rising Pune do the #IPL double over Mumbai #MIvRPS https://t.co/06QujoKChf https://t.co/Dg1wjsmmqy4/24/2017, 6:05:49 PM
Rising Pune will hope this win creates extra confidence for Thursday's meeting with the Kolkata Knight Riders.