IPL Schedule 2017: Live Stream, TV Info and Predictions for T20 Fixtures

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to bounce back from their historic defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad during Tuesday's Indian Premier League action.

Kolkata held Bangalore to a total of just 49 on their way to one of the most dominant wins in Twenty20 history. It was a brutal showing, and one that left Royal Challengers in last place in the standings.

Sunrisers have won four of their seven fixtures so far, but consistency has been an issue. The loss against Rising Pune Supergiant means Hyderabad are far from safe in the play-off race.

Here's a look at the schedule for the upcoming IPL matches, along with predictions:

IPL Schedule Date Time (BST/Local) Fixture Prediction Tuesday, April 25 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH win Wednesday, April 26 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR win Thursday, April 27 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Lions RCB win Friday, April 28 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Daredevils KKR win Friday, April 28 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH win IPLT20.com

The IPL can be streamed via Sky Go (U.K.) and Willow (U.S.). Sky Sports carry full TV coverage of the tournament.

Bangalore have struggled during the 2017 IPL, but the loss against Kolkata during the weekend was the definite lowpoint. After a solid first innings, in which the team's bowlers kept the hosts to 131 all out, the team promptly fell flat with the bat.

Not a single player managed double-digit runs. Great batsmen like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers tried their luck against Kolkata's pace bowlers, and all failed.

Per ESPN Cricinfo, Kohli was furious after the match:

Our worst batting performance. It really hurts. After the kind of half that we had, we thought we could capitalise and chase it down. Reckless batting, I can't say anything at the moment. It was that bad. This is just not acceptable. [...]There's nothing to review anything about the second half, it was that bad. We need to forget it and move forward. We're a much better team. We got 200 plus in the last game. I'm sure everyone realizes what they've done wrong. You have to come out, show intent and back yourselves. I'm sure we won't bat like that again in the tournament.

Royal Challengers made it all the way to the final last year―Kohli and his troops have to find some momentum quickly, or their IPL campaign could be over soon.

Fortunately for Bangalore, their explosive batting means they can flip the switch at any time, and their next opponents, Hyderabad, aren't in spectacular form, either.

PRAKASH SINGH/Getty Images

Sunrisers have a number of good wins under their belt, with their best arguably coming in their previous meeting with Bangalore.

David Warner, Yuvraj Singh and Moises Henriques lead a versatile group that is a little top-heavy with its batting but compensates with awesome bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashish Nehra form a spectacular one-two punch, and Rashid Khan has also been in fine form.

Kolkata's top wicket-takers decimated Bangalore's batsmen before they ever got settled―expect Hyderabad to use a similar approach on Tuesday.