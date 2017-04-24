Serena Williams Writes Letter to Unborn Child in Instagram Post

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Serena Williams, who announced she was 20 weeks pregnant last week, posted an open letter to her unborn child on her Instagram account Monday.

My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy

Williams, 35, reclaimed her No. 1 WTA ranking Monday. It will mark her 317th week atop the rankings, which ranks behind only Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova. The 23-time Grand Slam winner won her seventh Australian Open in January while pregnant.

Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said he believes Williams will return to tennis after having her child. “It’s difficult to say, because it’s a situation that’s completely new and that she has never been through,” Mouratoglou said, per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times. “It’s very difficult to imagine in advance how someone will react when they are a mother. It’s so special and such a life change. “I do think she’ll come back, and she will come back all the more if everyone thinks she’s done. So I encourage you to write that she’s finished. Please.” Her referencing of the "players box," where friends and family sit during matches, also seems to indicate Williams' plans to return.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Serena Williams tennis, check out the tennis stream on Bleacher Report's app.