2017 NFL Draft: Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Predictions

Jabrill Peppers to Pittsburgh Steelers (4 votes)

It says something about how difficult it can be to gauge "fit" that Bleacher Report NFL Draft Lead Writer Matt Miller singled out Leonard Fournette to Carolina as the worst one—just after another writer here at B/R called that player to that team the best:

Leonard Fournette is the best offensive player in this draft class. He should be a top pick—just not to the Carolina Panthers. Fournette isn't an ideal fit in an offense that goes shotgun or pistol 100 percent of the time, and that's what the Panthers do. Fournette and Cam Newton might seem like a match made in heaven, but on the field it's an awful crash of elite talents who don't complement each other.

It wasn't Fournette who "won" this vote, though.

As ESPN.com's John Clayton reported, when polling a group of NFL executives in regards to Michigan's Jabrill peppers, one player comparison and one team kept coming up:

Troy Polamalu and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"The Troy Polamalu comparisons are good ones for him," one executive said. "I don't think he's as elite as Troy. I'm not sure he's an elite safety. That's why he might need to have someone behind him as a free safety who can give him a little help. What you just want him to do is follow the ball. Following the ball is what he does great."

"He'd be perfect for a team like Pittsburgh," a second executive stated. "He could play a lot like Troy Polamalu. He might need to have a free safety who can help him over the top, but he would be great at running up the line of scrimmage and running back. He's really good in the box, but I think he goes in the 20s."

By no means is it meant as an indictment of Peppers' abilities as a player, but four of the writers here at B/R aren't feeling that second proclamation.

On some level, it's a matter of fit. The Steelers already have a rising strong safety in second-year pro Sean Davis and a veteran free safety in Mike Mitchell. The team could conceivably move Davis (a converted cornerback) into Mitchell's spot and get significantly younger at the back end, but the addition of Peppers appears to be a case of fixing that which is not broken.

There's also the matter of expectations—unrealistic expectations.

If Peppers lands in the Steel City, comparisons between him and Polamalu are only going to increase. Everything Peppers does will be compared to a player who will all but certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

If he doesn't acclimate to a new position and perform at an elite level, it won't take long for the grumbles to start.

Peppers is an immensely talented young defender with a bright future. But the scribes here think it's best that future start somewhere besides Pittsburgh.

Others receiving votes: Dalvin Cook to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2 votes); Mitchell Trubisky to Cleveland Browns (at 1.01) (1 vote); Joe Mixon to Cincinnati Bengals (1 vote); Reuben Foster to Cincinnati Bengals (1 vote); Leonard Fournette to Carolina Panthers (1 vote)