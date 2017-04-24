Travis Rudolph's Father Killed in Accidental Shooting

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Darryl Rudolph, the father of NFL draft prospect and former Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph, died in an accidental shooting at a strip club in Florida.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office statement obtained by Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel, Darryl Rudolph was shot while making repairs at a club. Deen reports "the gunshot came from an adjacent room when another coworker was moving a firearm off of a shelf."

Police are still investigating the case but do not believe the shooting was intentional.

The younger Rudolph recorded 56 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns last season at Florida State. He opted to forgo his senior year in Tallahassee in favor of entering this month's draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Rudolph ranked as the No. 27 wide receiver in this class. He is considered a potential Day 3 selection.

Darryl Rudolph was 55.