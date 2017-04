Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Fact: The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Indiana Pacers with a 106-102 victory on Sunday. Teams led by LeBron James have won 21 consecutive first-round games and swept each of their past five first-round series.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: B/R Insights