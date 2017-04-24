Yaya Toure Says He'd Prefer Manchester Derby to Have No Ref After FA Cup Defeat

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said he would rather play against Manchester United on Thursday "without a referee" after City had a goal wrongly disallowed in their 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Per BBC Sport, he said: "I think the referees have to stop this. I am very disappointed. It is not the first time, there have been a couple of times. Maybe on Thursday we are going to have a better referee or maybe play without a referee—I'd prefer that."

Sergio Aguero's goal was chalked off after Leroy Sane's cross was incorrectly adjudged to have exited play.

The goal would have potentially given City a 2-0 lead when Aguero struck again after the break, which likely would have put them beyond Arsenal, who eventually won 2-1 in extra time.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker believed it was a clear error from Craig Pawson and the other match officials:

Returning to the Manchester derby, Toure added: "It is a very big game, an important game. We have to do that job and we will see what can happen. We hope we are going to have a good referee."

The defeat to Arsenal ensured manager Pep Guardiola will finish his first campaign at the Etihad Stadium without a piece of silverware, the first time in his managerial career he has failed to win at least one trophy in a season.

City must now focus on retaining their place in the top four come the end of the season so they can qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and their match with United will be crucial.

The Red Devils are one point behind City and could usurp them if they win Thursday's clash at the Etihad.

With every point crucial for both sides—as well as Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to finish in the top four—big decisions from the officials will be under even more scrutiny in the coming weeks.