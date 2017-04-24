Adrien Broner Explains Shooting, Says Killers Want a Celebrity on Their List

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner said he was targeted in a shooting earlier this month because "every killer wants a celebrity on their list."

"They tried to kill me because they're jealous of my success, man," Broner said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "Every fake killer, or every killer, wants a celebrity on their list. I was once them before. You know, the higher the celebrity you got on your list, you know, that's how people respect you."

Police pulled Broner over in Kentucky early Thursday morning, finding multiple bullet holes in the side of his SUV. Broner told the officers that he was shot at multiple times after leaving a bar in Cincinnati earlier that evening.

No suspect has been apprehended in the case. Broner said he does not know who shot at him, and he was unharmed in the incident.

"This ain't my first rodeo. I've been on the bull a long time," Broner said of whether he's worried. "I feel like the Dennis Rodman—I've been on the bull a long time, man. I'm all right."

Broner added that he's considering taking additional measures to protect himself and his family from future acts of potential violence. He said the "best thing" would be for him to move out of Cincinnati, which is his hometown.