WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for April 24

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw marks the final chance for the red brand's warriors to sharpen their swords before Payback.

Before the April 30 pay-per-view, Dean Ambrose is poised to take a few more swings at his rival. Bayley is bound to face a test from the new No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship—Alexa Bliss. Braun Strowman is set to prepare for the PPV by devouring a luchador.

The Spirit Center Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, will host it all on the go-home edition of Raw.

The short turnaround after WrestleMania 33 means many of Raw's stories still need major work ahead of the PPV. The tag team title picture lacks animosity. Bliss and Bayley's rivalry is only in its early stages. WWE still has bouts to add to the card, as well.

It can't let Finn Balor sit on the sidelines again, right?

Backstage news, social media updates and the Raw preview on WWE.com provide a look at what to expect when the red brand wraps up the Payback build beginning on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Tap

Kalisto will stand up to a monster on Monday night. He challenged Strowman to a Dumpster match in Kansas City. Raw general manager Kurt Angle approved the bout.

The clash is a result of Strowman hurling Kalisto into the garbage on last week's Raw. The big man barreled through the backstage area, hurting anyone within striking distance.

Kalisto refused to let Strowman's attack slide. He will now get a chance to bring the bully to his knees. The way WWE has booked The Monster Among Men of late, though, suggests The King of Flight is about to be the herring that a massive shark gobbles up.

News, Potential Spoilers

It will surely be with a heavy heart, but it looks as if Roman Reigns will be in action on Raw.

His brother Matt Anoa'i passed away on April 17. And Reigns took time off as a result. Dave Meltzer reported on Figure Four Online: "Reigns was removed from all shows, presumably due to the death of his brother, but is scheduled to return on Monday in Kansas City for Raw."

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division, meanwhile, will be without one of its veterans going forward.

Tajiri noted on Twitter (h/t Paul Jordan of PWInsider.com) that he has decided to return to Japan, leaving WWE after the company would not clear him to compete. The Japanese Buzzsaw had been dealing with a knee injury and hadn't appeared on TV since January.

The Raw tag champs may undergo a transformation soon.

Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc) that WWE plans on returning Matt Hardy to his "broken" gimmick. The company is reportedly in the process of making a deal with Impact Wrestling to bring the character to TV.



Matt and his brother Jeff haven't shown any signs of their broken incarnation since rejoining WWE at WrestleMania. WWE's writers will suddenly have a wealth of options for the tag champs if The Hardys start embracing who they were at the end of their Impact Wrestling run.

Raw Streaks

When healthy, Balor has been unstoppable. WWE has booked the former NXT champ very strongly to open his tenure on the main roster.

That continued on the most recent edition of Raw, when Balor took down Curt Hawkins in a matter of seconds.

Balor is now 3-0 since returning from injury, per CageMatch.net. And he's 5-0 on Raw in his career.

Big Cass and Enzo Amore haven't had that kind of momentum in a long while.

As seen on CageMatch.net, The Realest Guys in the Room are 0-4-1 in their last five bouts on Raw. They lost won a match on Feb. 20.

For now, The Club, Cesaro and Sheamus, and the Hardys seem to be ahead of them in the tag team hierarchy.

Payback Build

Bliss is set to challenge Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship at Payback, hoping to have the kind of success she had on SmackDown. The Wicked Witch earned that spot by outlasting three other Superstars last Monday.

With the PPV title bout fast approaching, WWE has to hurry this narrative along to stir up some intriguing bad blood between Bliss and Bayley.

WWE.com's Raw preview offered a hint of how the company may go about that. It reads: "Given Alexa's penchant for mind games, she'll be looking to wage some serious psychological warfare this Monday night."

Ambrose and The Miz are more likely to settle things with physicality.

Their last two encounters have ended with The Lunatic Fringe putting The Miz on his back. Last Monday, the intercontinental champion clobbered his rival during a Miz TV segment.

The logical move for The Miz is to gain a measure of revenge. A sneak attack would allow the self-proclaimed A-lister to remind the audience how dangerous he is. That would be an easy setup to make an IC title match official for Payback.

Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe are already on the PPV docket as The Kingslayer looks for retribution against the man who injured him in January. Monday's Raw should showcase their animosity ahead of that battle.

This rivalry has yet to truly get going. With only days left until they meet at Payback, WWE is going to have to craft a memorable moment between them to increase the hype around the match.

As for Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, the road to that contest promises to get weird.

So far during this feud, Orton has burned down The Wyatt Family compound, Wyatt has baptized himself in ashes and The Eater of Worlds has projected images of worms onto the canvas.

The Raw preview on WWE.com teased more odd stuff: "Expect The Eater of Worlds to continue preying on Orton's psyche, drawing the entire WWE Universe further into his twisted version of reality."

Perhaps we get more of a clue as to what exactly is a House of Horror match. The bout Wyatt challenged Orton to remains a mystery.

If the recent pattern holds up, though, Strowman will be the star of the show. The powerhouse's displays of strength and his path of destruction have been the highlights of Raw. The Monster Among Men will look to continue his hot streak as he stomps down the road to Payback.