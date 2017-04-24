The Babe Ruth of WWE: John Cena's 10 Most Significant WWE Matches in History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

John Cena may be the most polarizing star of his generation of WWE Superstars but he was also the face of the company at a time when it desperately needed it. Referred to as “the Babe Ruth of WWE” by Vince McMahon in a Tweet issued by the CEO on Cena’s 40th birthday, he was the franchise star for well over a decade.

Now in the staggering twelfth year of his main event run, he remains one of the most prominent stars in McMahon’s company, even if his days as a sustainable, full-time worker are behind him.

During his stint as the lead hero in wrestling’s most storied promotion, Cena competed against the top stars the industry has to offer, in matches that have helped define an entire generation.

In honor of his milestone, and in the wake of McMahon’s controversial declaration, relive these 10 matches essential to Cena’s story. Not necessarily the best of his iconic career, they are the bouts that contributed to his climb up the ranks, solidified his status as the top attraction in WWE and earned him a spot among the most decorated and celebrated Superstars of all-time.