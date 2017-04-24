Manchester United Transfer News: Michael Keane Interest Amid Liverpool Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Burnley defender Michael Keane is "on Manchester United's radar" ahead of the summer transfer window but the Red Devils could face a battle with Liverpool for his signature.

That's according to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, who reported United boss Jose Mourinho has asked the club to keep tabs on Keane, but they will have to outbid Liverpool.

Further, Dawson reported that Keane "will have to be convinced" to rejoin United due to his displeasure at being moved on from Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal.

The Red Devils have only shipped 24 Premier League goals this term—second to Tottenham Hotspur's 22—but defensive reinforcements are nevertheless needed this summer.

Phil Jones remains unreliable and injury-prone, while Chris Smalling has arguably regressed recently after arguably becoming United's best defender.

Football writer Jordan Clarke does not believe Keane would be a worthwhile signing, though:

However, while Marcos Rojo has been much-improved under Jose Mourinho this season, he's yet to truly convince over a long period.

Further, Keane has shown himself to be an excellent centre-back with Burnley and shone in the Premier League this year particularly.

Indeed, his efforts earned him a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, per Burnley's official Twitter feed:

Here's a look at Keane's Premier League numbers this year, courtesy of Squawka:

Keane 2016-17 Premier League Stats Apps 34 Goals 2 Assists 1 Tackles 22 Headed Duels 131 Interceptions 66 Clearances 239 Pass Completion 72% Squawka

He also an expert in blocking shots, per WhoScored.com:

Keane's performances with the Clarets this year have earned him his first two caps for England's senior side too, and the assured and resilient defender looks to have the attributes to remain a staple of the Three Lions team for years to come.

Liverpool have conceded 42 goals this year—the joint-highest in the top nine along with West Bromwich Albion—and are in desperate need of a new centre-back to help them improve on that next season.

Keane would be a fine choice, though despite reports he could be reluctant to rejoin United, he did attend their recent match with Chelsea, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Lingering affection for the club could hand the Red Devils the advantage, particularly if Keane's unhappiness is aimed at Van Gaal and his role in the defender's exit from Old Trafford.

