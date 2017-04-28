Liverpool's Current XI vs. Active Past Players XI

0 of 11

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Last Sunday's 2-1 to defeat to Crystal Palace was painful enough for Liverpool. However, the scorer of both goals for the Eagles added salt to a fresh wound.

Christian Benteke was the ghost who returned to haunt his old employers, with the Belgian's brace putting a serious dent in the Reds' hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The striker struggled to make much of an impact in his solitary season at Liverpool, yet his heroics for Crystal Palace at the weekend will make sure he's not forgotten in a hurry by Liverpool fans.

"Benteke has now scored more Premier League goals at Anfield than he ever did while playing for the club in the 2015-16 season—five in total for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace," commentator Martin Tyler revealed in his blog for SkySports.com.

However, would Benteke make it into the best XI of ex-Reds still playing?

We at Bleacher Report decided to pick a side of former Liverpool players and see how they compared to Jurgen Klopp's current team. To be clear; injuries are not an issue, while both lineups are set out in a 4-3-3 formation to allow a direct comparison for each position.