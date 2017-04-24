    NFL Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections and Receiving Prospects on the Rise

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2017

    David Njoku is one offensive weapon continuing to rise as the draft process continues.
    David Njoku is one offensive weapon continuing to rise as the draft process continues.David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    It's quite easy to overlook the fact that the 2017 NFL draft class is loaded with offensive talent. 

    One would think Josh Ross ripping off a 40-yard-dash time of 4.22 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine would highlight the offensive side of this class and never let the attention span of the process turn back toward the defense.

    But it hasn't played out that way. This is a class so deep at premier positions like edge defenders who can get after quarterbacks and versatile defensive backs that the offensive players simply cannot grab the headlines and keep them.

    For shame, as it undersells the great talents in the class who will be making plenty of highlights for years to come, including during rookie campaigns. Let's highlight a few targets in the passing game who continue to rise after a review of a fresh mock.

           

    2017 NFL Mock Draft

    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersSolomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (from Rams)Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    6New York JetsMitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    7Los Angeles ChargersJamal Adams, S, LSU
    8Carolina PanthersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    9Cincinnati BengalsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    10Buffalo BillsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    11New Orleans SaintsHaason Reddick, EDGE, Temple
    12Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    13Arizona CardinalsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
    15Indianapolis ColtsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    16Baltimore RavensCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    17Washington RedskinsZay Jones, WR, East Carolina
    18Tennessee TitansMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersGareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
    20Denver BroncosGarett Bolles, OT, Utah
    21Detroit LionsTakkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA
    22Miami DolphinsMalik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
    23New York GiantsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersKevin King, CB, Washington
    25Houston TexansPatrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
    26Seattle SeahawksCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    28Dallas CowboysDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    29Green Bay PackersForrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
    30Pittsburgh SteelersEvan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
    31Atlanta FalconsCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    32New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
    author's projections

           

    Receiving Prospects on the Rise

    Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

    MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: East Carolina Wide Receiver Zay Jones #7 of the North Team during the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Imag
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Ross gobbled up all the headlines for running fast in a straight line, but his iffy injury history otherwise has his stock at a standstill. 

    In reality, East Carolina's Zay Jones boosted his stock more than Ross in Indianapolis.

    Jones was a lesser-known talent for most of his career yet finds his way into the first-round conversation this offseason for a few reasons. He's 6'2" and 201 pounds and at the combine ripped off 4.01 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle and 11.17 seconds in the 60-yard shuttle—quickness sure to help him create separation at the next level.

    As Pro Football Focus noted, reliability was a staple of Jones' game: "Jones recorded a drop rate of just 3.7 percent, second in the FBS among receivers with at least 100 targets. The FBS average drop rate for receivers was 8.3 percent."

    With Ross falling and other top wideouts having question marks around their game (Corey Davis being from a small school in Western Michigan and not working out, Mike Williams the latter), Jones continues to soar up the board.

    In the mock above, the Washington Redskins pull the trigger on the reliable Jones, who pairs well with Terrelle Pryor and others in a passing game attempting to make up for the loss of DeSean Jackson.

         

    David Njoku, TE, Miami

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Tight end David Njoku of Miami (Florida) competes in a blocking drill during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    There isn't a tight end in the class who can touch Alabama's O.J. Howard, but David Njoku sure comes close.

    Njoku isn't the blocker Howard is, but he's otherwise one of the most exciting prospects in the class. Tight ends who come in at 6'4" and 246 pounds with great speed (6.97-second three-cone drill) and an ability to pick up monster yards after the catch tend to excite the NFL.

    More important to Njoku's stock than anything, though, is his ability to move all over the field as a weapon. As the draft process has continued, this blatant ability on film has NFL teams dreaming of what they can accomplish with such a weapon.

    In a scouting report comparing him to Antonio Gates, Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke noted the following about Njoku's versatility:

    Njoku shifted from an inline role to the slot for Miami. He also can (and did) split out wide, further complicating alignment headaches for opposing defenses. No matter where he starts out a play, he's a threat to get downfield—he has the speed simply to run past linebackers or even safeties, along with the size to go up over the top for contested catches.

    Given the somewhat iffy posture of the wideout class this year, grabbing a tight end who can play like one looks like quite the bonus.

    As such, the Dallas Cowboys pick up Njoku at No. 28 in the above mock. While the Cowboys have bigger needs, this is a case of best player available and further weaponizing an offense. Not only is Jason Witten on his last legs, Njoku can move all over the field and take pressure off both Witten and Dez Bryant as a rookie.

           

    Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

    1. Blake Jarwin_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    2. Ben Gedeon_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    3. Chad Hansen_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    4. Aaron Jones_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    5. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    6. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    7. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    8. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    9. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    10. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    11. Isaiah McKenzie_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    12. ArDarius Stewart_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    13. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    14. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    15. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    16. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    17. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    18. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    19. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    20. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    21. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    22. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    23. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    24. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    26. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    27. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    28. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    29. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    30. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    31. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    32. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    33. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    34. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    35. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    36. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    38. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    40. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    41. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    42. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    43. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    44. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    46. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    47. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    48. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    49. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    50. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    51. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    52. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    53. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    54. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    55. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    57. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    58. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    59. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    60. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    61. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    62. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    63. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    64. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    65. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    66. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    67. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    68. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    69. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    70. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    71. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    72. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    73. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    74. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    75. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    76. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    77. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    78. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    79. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    80. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    81. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    82. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    83. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    84. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    85. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    86. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    87. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    88. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    89. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    90. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    91. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    92. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    93. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    94. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    95. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    96. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    Speaking of tight ends who look like wideouts, none in the class fit the description better than Ole Miss' Evan Engram.

    Engram is a bit of a late riser, but the more scouts and media digest of him, the better he looks.

    Standing at 6'3" and 234 pounds, Engram doesn't offer anything as an in-line blocker, but he's a chess piece coaches will move all over the field to create mismatches. While comparing him to Jordan Reed, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller broke down the upside of finding Engram the right fit:

    An easy-moving athlete, Engram is an ideal projection to a slot position as a pass-catcher. He knows how to play above the rim and uses his size, speed and flexibility well as an athlete down the field. In an offensive system that will feature his tools in space, Engram could be a very prolific pass-catcher early in his career.

    This ability to give defensive coordinators nightmares has Engram's stock on the rise. He's a surefire rookie starter in the right locale, which is part of the reason the Pittsburgh Steelers grab him in the mock above.

    In Pittsburgh, Engram moves all over the field and benefits from the attention thrown at Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, as well as Ben Roethlisberger's love for going at tight ends.

    Giving Big Ben another mismatch weapon doesn't seem fair to the rest of the AFC. But the lack of proven talent at wideout necessitates picking a weapon this year. Engram is the proper response and one who will improve the unit as a whole right away.

           

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.