NFL Mock Draft 2017: 1st-Round Projections and Receiving Prospects on the Rise

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's quite easy to overlook the fact that the 2017 NFL draft class is loaded with offensive talent.

One would think Josh Ross ripping off a 40-yard-dash time of 4.22 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine would highlight the offensive side of this class and never let the attention span of the process turn back toward the defense.

But it hasn't played out that way. This is a class so deep at premier positions like edge defenders who can get after quarterbacks and versatile defensive backs that the offensive players simply cannot grab the headlines and keep them.

For shame, as it undersells the great talents in the class who will be making plenty of highlights for years to come, including during rookie campaigns. Let's highlight a few targets in the passing game who continue to rise after a review of a fresh mock.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 11 New Orleans Saints Haason Reddick, EDGE, Temple 12 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA 15 Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 17 Washington Redskins Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina 18 Tennessee Titans Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 20 Denver Broncos Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 21 Detroit Lions Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA 22 Miami Dolphins Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 23 New York Giants Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Kevin King, CB, Washington 25 Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 28 Dallas Cowboys David Njoku, TE, Miami 29 Green Bay Packers Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 32 New Orleans Saints (from Patriots) Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut author's projections

Receiving Prospects on the Rise

Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Ross gobbled up all the headlines for running fast in a straight line, but his iffy injury history otherwise has his stock at a standstill.

In reality, East Carolina's Zay Jones boosted his stock more than Ross in Indianapolis.

Jones was a lesser-known talent for most of his career yet finds his way into the first-round conversation this offseason for a few reasons. He's 6'2" and 201 pounds and at the combine ripped off 4.01 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle and 11.17 seconds in the 60-yard shuttle—quickness sure to help him create separation at the next level.

As Pro Football Focus noted, reliability was a staple of Jones' game: "Jones recorded a drop rate of just 3.7 percent, second in the FBS among receivers with at least 100 targets. The FBS average drop rate for receivers was 8.3 percent."

With Ross falling and other top wideouts having question marks around their game (Corey Davis being from a small school in Western Michigan and not working out, Mike Williams the latter), Jones continues to soar up the board.

In the mock above, the Washington Redskins pull the trigger on the reliable Jones, who pairs well with Terrelle Pryor and others in a passing game attempting to make up for the loss of DeSean Jackson.

David Njoku, TE, Miami

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There isn't a tight end in the class who can touch Alabama's O.J. Howard, but David Njoku sure comes close.

Njoku isn't the blocker Howard is, but he's otherwise one of the most exciting prospects in the class. Tight ends who come in at 6'4" and 246 pounds with great speed (6.97-second three-cone drill) and an ability to pick up monster yards after the catch tend to excite the NFL.

More important to Njoku's stock than anything, though, is his ability to move all over the field as a weapon. As the draft process has continued, this blatant ability on film has NFL teams dreaming of what they can accomplish with such a weapon.

In a scouting report comparing him to Antonio Gates, Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke noted the following about Njoku's versatility:

Njoku shifted from an inline role to the slot for Miami. He also can (and did) split out wide, further complicating alignment headaches for opposing defenses. No matter where he starts out a play, he's a threat to get downfield—he has the speed simply to run past linebackers or even safeties, along with the size to go up over the top for contested catches.

Given the somewhat iffy posture of the wideout class this year, grabbing a tight end who can play like one looks like quite the bonus.

As such, the Dallas Cowboys pick up Njoku at No. 28 in the above mock. While the Cowboys have bigger needs, this is a case of best player available and further weaponizing an offense. Not only is Jason Witten on his last legs, Njoku can move all over the field and take pressure off both Witten and Dez Bryant as a rookie.

Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

Speaking of tight ends who look like wideouts, none in the class fit the description better than Ole Miss' Evan Engram.

Engram is a bit of a late riser, but the more scouts and media digest of him, the better he looks.

Standing at 6'3" and 234 pounds, Engram doesn't offer anything as an in-line blocker, but he's a chess piece coaches will move all over the field to create mismatches. While comparing him to Jordan Reed, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller broke down the upside of finding Engram the right fit:

An easy-moving athlete, Engram is an ideal projection to a slot position as a pass-catcher. He knows how to play above the rim and uses his size, speed and flexibility well as an athlete down the field. In an offensive system that will feature his tools in space, Engram could be a very prolific pass-catcher early in his career.

This ability to give defensive coordinators nightmares has Engram's stock on the rise. He's a surefire rookie starter in the right locale, which is part of the reason the Pittsburgh Steelers grab him in the mock above.

In Pittsburgh, Engram moves all over the field and benefits from the attention thrown at Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, as well as Ben Roethlisberger's love for going at tight ends.

Giving Big Ben another mismatch weapon doesn't seem fair to the rest of the AFC. But the lack of proven talent at wideout necessitates picking a weapon this year. Engram is the proper response and one who will improve the unit as a whole right away.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.