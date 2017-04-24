49ers Rumored to Be Considering QB at No. 2 in 2017 NFL Draft

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers might be preparing to take their quarterback of the future in the 2017 NFL draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the 49ers are "strongly considering" taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, with the likeliest option being North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky. Rapoport noted the team has done "extensive homework" on the draft's top quarterbacks, highlighted by Trubisky and Clemson's Deshaun Watson.

The 49ers have a new regime under general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, so this pick will be their first major step in building the franchise's future.

Shanahan, 37, has built his reputation around helping quarterbacks reach their full potential. His offense was instrumental in Robert Griffin III's breakout season and the development of Kirk Cousins in Washington, and he helped push Matt Ryan to MVP heights during his stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Trubisky fits into a Cousins/Ryan mold, though he is a little more athletic.

"No one can guarantee anything. Everyone is just looking for that franchise quarterback, and people have found them with the first pick of the draft, and people have found them in the sixth round," Shanahan told reporters in March. "Just because he's the first guy taken doesn't mean he's the going to be the best guy. Sometimes the last guy can be the best guy; you never know."

LSU running back Leonard Fournette, Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, LSU safety Jamal Adams and Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore could all go No. 2 and be safer picks.

San Francisco has holes all across its roster. The 49ers have one of the league's worst receiving corps and a below-par offensive line; their offense averaged just 19.3 points per game last season.

Taking Trubisky, a developmental prospect, and throwing him into the fire with that supporting cast is risky.

For more news, rumors and related stories about the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL, check out the NFL and 49ers streams on Bleacher Report's app.