Juan Mata Hopes to Return from Injury Before Manchester United's Season Ends

Juan Mata has revealed he could return to play for Manchester United in the latter stages of the season despite having previously been ruled out to the end of May after undergoing groin surgery.

The Spanish playmaker wrote on his personal website that he has been improving and is hopeful of playing again in 2016-17:

As you can imagine, this month has been a bit too long for me due to my injury… I had never been in a situation like this before (I’ve been very lucky), but the truth is I’m feeling much better now and I hope to be back with the team soon, to try to help in the last spell of the season. I hope so, because that’s all I want: being always available to help and to contribute as much as I can, both on and off the pitch. A million thanks for all your messages wishing me a speedy recovery, I’m getting closer!

