Full Washington Redskins Primer for 2017 NFL Draft

Here are the three best fits for Washington's pick (17th overall) in the first round:

Haason Reddick, DE/OLB, Temple

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter thinks Temple's Haason Reddick is the answer to Washington's woes rushing the passer: "The Temple pass-rusher was one of the top risers throughout the postseason draft process; he can line up outside or inside for Washington."

It's smart thinking since Reddick has all the attributes needed to play on the edges of the Redskins' 3-4 front. He's powerful enough to hold the point of attack, despite a relatively light 6'1", 237-pound frame.

Yet Reddick's best qualities are his first-step quickness, natural bend around the corner, closing speed on the pocket and the versatility to line up on either side. In those ways, he's reminiscent of Pittsburgh Steelers veteran James Harrison, arguably the best all-around, pure 3-4 outside linebacker of his generation.

That's high praise, but buzz has built about Reddick for a reason. He has the combination of niche skills Washington's pass-rushing needs in 2017.

Reddick is expected to be prominent in the Redskins' thoughts, given the team's desire to add fresh pass-rushing talent during this draft. It's a need spelled out by ESPN.com's John Keim: "The Redskins want an edge pass-rusher—and I think they want one in the worst way. Their offseason goal has been to improve the third-down defense, and to do so, they must upgrade the pass rush."

Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama

One other way to bolster the pressure defense would be to add a blue-chip talent to a D-line already skillfully retooled during free agency. The Redskins may have scored points for signing Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee off the veteran market, but Alabama's Jonathan Allen would be too good to pass up if he's still on the board at No. 17.

There is a possibility arguably the most gifted and complete defensive lineman in this class will last beyond the top 10. The possibility stems from issues regarding Allen's health, per Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports' Shutdown Corner: "However, there has been concern about potentially arthritic shoulders that have some in the NFL concerned about his long-term health."

The team willing to take the risk on Allen would surely be rewarded with a legitimate game-wrecker who can be the linchpin of a defensive front for the next decade. He has the bulk, technical accomplishment and flexibility to play anywhere along a three-man front and also collapse the pocket as an interior pass-rusher out of a front four.

The Redskins could make Allen the centerpiece of their front seven and not have to worry about stopping the run and causing confusion and disruption in the passing game.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

A running back just has to come off the board for the Redskins during this draft. Considering the position group is top-heavy in this class, it would make sense for Washington to use its first-round pick on a natural and pro-ready workhorse.

The Burgundy and Gold won't find a more versatile workhorse than Stanford's Christian McCaffrey. He's a tough inside runner who also boasts top-notch receiving skills out of the backfield.

McCaffrey would stay on the field all three downs for the Redskins and offer tremendous flexibility to the Gruden playbook. However, Washington could face competition from division rival Giants.

Big Blue are keen on the former Cardinal back, according to an unnamed source cited by Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. However, the Giants pick six places after Washington, so the Redskins can get their man if they really want McCaffrey.

Alternatively, Washington could opt for Florida State's Dalvin Cook, a choice endorsed by former Jacksonville Jaguars running back and current NFL Media analyst Maurice Jones-Drew: "The Redskins get a big-play, workhorse back who can be a weapon in the passing and running games."

There are ample prospects available for the Redskins to come out of the first round having addressed one of the biggest concerns left on the roster. Doing so would set Allen and Washington up well to use a plethora of remaining picks to round out the team with depth and value, two qualities key to the success of those teams who annually reach the postseason.