Full Washington Redskins Primer for 2017 NFL Draft

Full Washington Redskins Primer for 2017 NFL DraftApril 24, 2017
The Washington Redskins will enter the 2017 NFL draft armed with 10 picks to dedicate to improving a roster already expertly fine-tuned during free agency.
Team president Bruce Allen and head coach Jay Gruden still have obvious needs to fill, though. Those needs include running back, outside pass-rusher, defensive line and safety.
Washington is fortunate this is a draft loaded at most of those positions, particularly at running back and pass-rusher. There will be no excuse for not coming away with a few talented prospects at these spots, particularly with multiple picks in several rounds.
Yet the most significant factor in this draft for the Redskins might be a change in philosophy with Allen back making the decisions after Scot McCloughan's tenure as general manager ended after just two years.
Under Allen, Washington may be more focused on needs than when operating with McCloughan's adherence to taking the best players available.
Read on for a full primer of the Redskins' priorities for the 2017 draft Thursday through Saturday.
The Picks
Here's how Washington's 10 picks are spread over the rounds, per the league's official website:
|Round
|Pick
|1
|17
|2
|49
|3
|81
|4
|114
|4
|123
|5
|154
|6
|201
|6
|209
|7
|220
|7
|235
There are two obvious things to note about the way the Redskins' selections break down. The first is how the preponderance of multiple picks in the middle and later rounds offers Allen, Gruden and Co. more chances to find the hidden value in this class.
Such rounds have been kind to Washington in recent seasons, with dynamic slot receiver Jamison Crowder coming off the board in Round 4 in 2015. Crowder was selected two years after the fifth round yielded versatile third-down back Chris Thompson in 2015.
So there are reasons to believe Allen, who drafted starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland as a fourth-rounder in 2014, can use the extra picks wisely.
Of course, Allen may also opt to deal his way into moving up the board or stockpiling additional future picks. Having extra selections naturally offers a team more ammunition to tempt others into favorable deals.
With three additional picks, Allen has what he needs to wheel and deal his way through the second and third days of this draft.
Draft Trend 1: Trades Likely
Allen's only previous draft in outright charge came in 2014, and if it's anything to go by, expect a few trades later this week. Allen made two such deals three years ago to add extra picks in key rounds.
In fact, he began the 2014 draft by boldly trading with NFC East archrival Dallas. The old enemies swapped second-round choices, while the Redskins also claimed the Cowboys' third-round selection.
Not content to stand pat after engineering one trade, Allen pulled off another deal late on. It involved sending a sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South club's choice in Round 6, plus an extra choice in the seventh and final round.
Frankly, Allen's use of his extra picks accrued in trades has represented something of a mixed bag for the Redskins.
The additional third-round choice was used on versatile interior offensive lineman Spencer Long. He's been a steady pro for three seasons, one who now even seems to have a lock on the starting center job.
Washington's new sixth-round pick went on running back Lache Seastrunk, who was cut as a rookie and has since played for two other teams. Meanwhile, the other seventh-round choice became kicker Zach Hocker, who never made the final roster.
Despite the checkered returns from his trades, Allen's willingness to deal is a positive for this year, particularly with the extra picks the Redskins have at their disposal. The more chances this team has to find value later on, the better.
Draft Trend 2: Needs First
Back in 2015, McCloughan proudly and emphatically spelled out his belief in not drafting for need, per ESPN.com's John Keim: "I'm never under the assumption that you draft for need. You draft the best available football player on the board."
It was a way of thinking made most obvious by the decision to draft wide receiver Josh Doctson in the first round last year, even though the Redskins were loaded at the position. Taking Doctson came at the expense of fortifying a feeble run defense in dire need of reinforcements.
Washington's continued struggles on the ground, proved by ranking 24th in stopping the run in 2016, combined with Doctson's injury-wrecked rookie campaign, made a mockery of McCloughan's approach.
However, it's probably safe to assume the Redskins won't stick as rigidly to the BPA philosophy this year. Allen only has the one draft for us to guess his trends from, but 2014's picks did show a strong willingness to target needs.
Washington entered the draft three years ago needing pass-rushing help, a boost along the offensive line and help in the secondary. Allen's first pick went on Trent Murphy, college football's sack leader during his final year at Stanford.
Allen also used both picks in Round 3 on offensive linemen, landing eventual starters in right tackle Morgan Moses and Long, a converted guard. The decision to take Breeland off the board a round later has proved to be one of the better draft moves for the Redskins in recent years, giving the team one of the more underrated starting cornerbacks in the NFL.
The truth is Washington's draft philosophy should be tailored to taking the best players available who answer their most pressing needs. Allen at least seems more likely to try and find those solutions, rather than following the board even if the names on it don't fit Washington's needs.
The Needs
Washington's needs for this draft should be well-known by now. The Redskins must use their picks to add talent to the running game, pass rush and the trenches. Finding some extra bodies to compete at safety would also help.
If you were going to rank these needs, running back would surely be at the top of the list. After all, the Redskins haven't run the ball well for two years, ranking 21st last season and 20th in 2015.
Those numbers are a reflection of the so-so talent available at the position currently on the roster.
It's a problem Matt Jones could ease if he could hold onto the football. Instead, McCloughan's third-round pick in 2015 coughed up the pill so much that he was benched by Gruden last season.
Jones is still on the roster, as is his replacement, undrafted free agent Robert Kelley. The latter proved himself a willing inside runner in 2016 but one who lacks true game-breaking qualities. Kelley also underwent a minor knee procedure at the end of the season.
As things stand, though, the Redskins are going to need one of Kelley or Jones to step up in the new campaign. It's unlikely Mack Brown will make the jump after just eight carries as a pro.
At least the Redskins wisely re-signed restricted free agent Thompson, per Stephen Czarda of the team's official site. Thompson adds versatility to the offense, even though his true value lies in the passing game rather than on the ground.
Fortunately, there are a host of potential Week 1 starters at this position in the draft. It's incumbent on Allen to use a prime pick to come away with one.
It's a similar story at pass-rusher, where a lack of production and question marks over the current talent level can harm Washington's front seven if the issue is overlooked later this week.
The Redskins managed just 38 sacks last season, and Murphy, the man who accounted for nine of those, will miss the first four games through suspension. Murphy's absence is compounded by the ongoing doubts regarding Junior Galette.
The former New Orleans Saints edge-rusher has missed back-to-back seasons with Achilles injuries. He was also arrested earlier this month, one more incident in a career blighted by off-field concerns.
The question marks surrounding Galette mean this team will need more from third-year pro Preston Smith. He was a disappointment in Year 2, though, collecting only 4.5 sacks.
If the Redskins don't roll the dice on an edge-rusher or two in this draft, they will again be overly reliant on Ryan Kerrigan to generate consistent heat off the edges.
Best Fits
Here are the three best fits for Washington's pick (17th overall) in the first round:
Haason Reddick, DE/OLB, Temple
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter thinks Temple's Haason Reddick is the answer to Washington's woes rushing the passer: "The Temple pass-rusher was one of the top risers throughout the postseason draft process; he can line up outside or inside for Washington."
It's smart thinking since Reddick has all the attributes needed to play on the edges of the Redskins' 3-4 front. He's powerful enough to hold the point of attack, despite a relatively light 6'1", 237-pound frame.
Yet Reddick's best qualities are his first-step quickness, natural bend around the corner, closing speed on the pocket and the versatility to line up on either side. In those ways, he's reminiscent of Pittsburgh Steelers veteran James Harrison, arguably the best all-around, pure 3-4 outside linebacker of his generation.
That's high praise, but buzz has built about Reddick for a reason. He has the combination of niche skills Washington's pass-rushing needs in 2017.
Reddick is expected to be prominent in the Redskins' thoughts, given the team's desire to add fresh pass-rushing talent during this draft. It's a need spelled out by ESPN.com's John Keim: "The Redskins want an edge pass-rusher—and I think they want one in the worst way. Their offseason goal has been to improve the third-down defense, and to do so, they must upgrade the pass rush."
Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
One other way to bolster the pressure defense would be to add a blue-chip talent to a D-line already skillfully retooled during free agency. The Redskins may have scored points for signing Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee off the veteran market, but Alabama's Jonathan Allen would be too good to pass up if he's still on the board at No. 17.
There is a possibility arguably the most gifted and complete defensive lineman in this class will last beyond the top 10. The possibility stems from issues regarding Allen's health, per Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports' Shutdown Corner: "However, there has been concern about potentially arthritic shoulders that have some in the NFL concerned about his long-term health."
The team willing to take the risk on Allen would surely be rewarded with a legitimate game-wrecker who can be the linchpin of a defensive front for the next decade. He has the bulk, technical accomplishment and flexibility to play anywhere along a three-man front and also collapse the pocket as an interior pass-rusher out of a front four.
The Redskins could make Allen the centerpiece of their front seven and not have to worry about stopping the run and causing confusion and disruption in the passing game.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
A running back just has to come off the board for the Redskins during this draft. Considering the position group is top-heavy in this class, it would make sense for Washington to use its first-round pick on a natural and pro-ready workhorse.
The Burgundy and Gold won't find a more versatile workhorse than Stanford's Christian McCaffrey. He's a tough inside runner who also boasts top-notch receiving skills out of the backfield.
McCaffrey would stay on the field all three downs for the Redskins and offer tremendous flexibility to the Gruden playbook. However, Washington could face competition from division rival Giants.
Big Blue are keen on the former Cardinal back, according to an unnamed source cited by Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. However, the Giants pick six places after Washington, so the Redskins can get their man if they really want McCaffrey.
Alternatively, Washington could opt for Florida State's Dalvin Cook, a choice endorsed by former Jacksonville Jaguars running back and current NFL Media analyst Maurice Jones-Drew: "The Redskins get a big-play, workhorse back who can be a weapon in the passing and running games."
There are ample prospects available for the Redskins to come out of the first round having addressed one of the biggest concerns left on the roster. Doing so would set Allen and Washington up well to use a plethora of remaining picks to round out the team with depth and value, two qualities key to the success of those teams who annually reach the postseason.