Chelsea vs. Southampton: Antonio Conte Talks Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard in Presser

Chelsea vs. Southampton: Antonio Conte Talks Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard in PresserApril 24, 2017
Gary Cahill, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard could all return to Chelsea's starting XI for the Premier League clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.
Costa and Hazard were both benched for Sunday's 4-2 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-final, while Cahill was injured and replaced by Nathan Ake in Chelsea's back three.
But Blues manager Antonio Conte hinted in his press conference ahead of the Saints clash the trio could all return to starting action, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:
Conte says he's confident that Cahill could play tomorrow, but reiterates that he was very pleased with Ake's performance at Wembley #cfc4/24/2017, 12:58:57 PM
Conte on Hazard & Costa: "I have another day to decide my best XI, but they are in good condition & good form" #cfc4/24/2017, 1:09:15 PM
Per Chelsea's Twitter feed, Conte said neither Costa nor Hazard were happy about not starting against Spurs:
Conte says Diego Costa and Eden Hazard weren't happy that they didn't start but their reaction was good, if normal. #CFC4/24/2017, 1:08:31 PM
Spain international Costa has been struggling for form of late and has not scored for Chelsea since early March, a run of seven games.
The Blues need to bounce back in the league after losing to Manchester United 2-0 last time out, a defeat that saw their lead at the top of the table cut to just four points to second-placed Spurs.
Conte said the defeat of Tottenham in the FA Cup gives Chelsea little advantage in the title race, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:
Conte on title advantage over FA Cup win: "I don't know but I don't think so. These are two different competitions." #CFC4/24/2017, 1:07:15 PM
But it is still very much Chelsea's title to lose given their advantage with six games left to play.
Claude Puel's Saints will be no pushover, though, and Conte warned against the dangers posed by Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini, per Twomey:
Conte on Gabbiadini: "I think he's a really good player, a talented player. Fantastic left foot, one of the best in the world." #cfc4/24/2017, 1:03:58 PM
The reverse fixture between Southampton and Chelsea back in October ended in a 2-0 victory for the Blues.
Chelsea are more than capable of earning a similarly comfortable win on Tuesday and moving a step closer to title glory after losing two of their last four Premier League games.
