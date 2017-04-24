Chelsea Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku, Virgil van Dijk, Latest Blues Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk are reportedly top of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's list of summer targets.

According to John Cross in the Mirror, the Italian boss is "demanding Chelsea go on a summer spending spree," and Lukaku and Van Dijk could cost a combined £120 million.

Conte said after Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday—which moved them a step closer to a domestic double in his first season—that replacements need to be found for departed and outgoing stalwarts, per Cross:

We are in a period of transition. In this season, we have lost [Branislav] Ivanovic, Mikel [John Obi] and next season we lose John Terry. We are talking about players who wrote the history of this club. They won a lot. Now we have to find the right substitutes for these players and then work to put these players at the same level.

The Blues' lack of depth has been exposed a little recently. Injuries to Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso led to defensive reshuffles against Crystal Palace and Manchester United, both games Chelsea lost.

Adding Van Dijk, 25, to Chelsea's defensive ranks would make them a much more rounded unit.

The Netherlands international could slip easily into Conte's preferred 3-4-3 formation as one of the back three as he is both comfortable on the ball and solid defensively.

Per WhoScored.com, Van Dijk's stock rose significantly in the first half of 2016-17 as he produced a string of excellent performances before picking up an ankle injury in January—he has not played since:

Given he has a contract with Saints to 2022 they will not be open to letting him go cheap, but he would be worth a significant outlay from Chelsea.

As well as a lack of depth in defence Chelsea are also short of competition and cover in the No. 9 role.

First-choice striker Diego Costa has been poor in 2017 and has not scored in any of his last seven club appearances, while it still seems likely he could be tempted to the Chinese Super League in the summer, per Sami Mokbel in the Daily Mail.

Lukaku, meanwhile, is enjoying his best season to date, with the 23-year-old outperforming the rest of the Premier League in goalscoring terms, per Squawka:

According to Matt Law in the Telegraph, the Belgium international is also eager to return to his former club, but the Toffees want £100 million for him.

Given his immense physicality and finishing ability Lukaku would be the ideal replacement for Costa and could be Chelsea's main striker for the long term.

Even if the Spanish forward does not leave Stamford Bridge in the summer Chelsea need added depth up front as Conte clearly has little confidence in summer 2016 signing Michy Batshuayi, who has been granted only 113 Premier League minutes this season.

