La Liga Fixtures 2017: Schedule, Live Stream and Week 34 Predictions

Barcelona host bottom-of-the-table Osasuna in La Liga's Week 34 fixtures, while Real Madrid travel to Deportivo La Coruna.

Atletico Madrid face fifth-placed Villarreal, and Sevilla take on Celta Vigo at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Sporting Gijon's survival bid sees them face Espanyol, while Leganes could take a significant step towards safety if they beat Las Palmas.

Here are all the fixtures, complete with predictions for each:

La Liga Week 34 Fixtures Date Time (BST/ET) Fixture Prediction Tuesday, April 25 6:30 p.m./1:30 p.m. Sporting Gijon vs. Espanyol 1-1 Tuesday, April 25 7:30 p.m./2:30 p.m. Granada vs. Malaga 0-2 Tuesday, April 25 8:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal 1-0 Wednesday, April 26 6:30 p.m./1:30 p.m. Barcelona vs. Osasuna 3-1 Wednesday, April 26 7:30 p.m./2:30 p.m. Leganes vs. Las Palmas 0-0 Wednesday, April 26 7:30 p.m./2:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Real Sociedad 2-2 Wednesday, April 26 8:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Madrid 1-4 Thursday, April 27 6:30 p.m./1:30 p.m. Alaves vs. Eibar 1-2 Thursday, April 27 7:30 p.m./2:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo 2-1 Thursday, April 27 8:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Betis 3-2 BBC Sport

All matches can be streamed live via Sky Go (UK) and beIN Sports Connect (USA).

Barcelona vs. Osasuna

Lionel Messi was the star of the show when Barcelona beat Real 3-2 on Sunday to fire the Catalan giants back into the title chase.

The Argentinian hit a well-taken brace, including a dramatic injury-time winner, to put Barca ahead of Real on goal difference, albeit Los Blancos have a game in hand.

Football journalist Rafael Hernandez believes the result could change the complexion of the title race:

Messi rightfully enjoyed the majority of the plaudits, but there were other encouraging performances from his team-mates.

Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe hailed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's efforts, while Squawka Football shared the numbers behind an excellent outing from midfielder Ivan Rakitic:

It bodes well for Barcelona that Messi isn't the only one playing well.

The Argentinian has been sublime this season and is a huge factor in Barcelona still being in the title race given how they've largely fallen below their usual standards this year, but on too many occasions he's been let down by his team-mates.

Osasuna have picked up somewhat of late, claiming seven of their 18 points in their last four matches, but Barcelona should have little trouble at the Camp Nou, particularly if it's not just Messi playing to his potential.

Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Madrid

Los Blancos' fate is still in their own hands thanks to their game in hand, but they could be under some pressure against Deportivo if Barcelona do win their match earlier on Wednesday.

Sergio Ramos will be missing after he was sent off in El Clasico, rightfully so as ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted:

Given how he played in the match before his dismissal, his absence might not have been that disastrous, but Raphael Varane and Pepe both missed the clash with Barcelona through injury concerns.

If neither of them is able to return on Wednesday, there could be a real dilemma for manager Zinedine Zidane as he determines who will partner Nacho at the back.

Of course, given Real's attacking power, they should still be able to beat a team that has won just once in six matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo will need to improve on his disappointing showing against Barcelona, while Marcelo will likely continue to influence the match from the left flank.

The Brazilian has provided an assist for Real in each of his last three matches, but he has long been an invaluable member of the team, per beIN Sports' David Cartlidge:

His contributions going forward are particularly impressive, though he'll be useful at both ends especially if neither Varane nor Pepe is able to play.

With the title on the line, Zidane should be capable of getting a response from his players. If he can, and the likes of Ronaldo redeem themselves after Sunday's disappointment, they could win fairly comfortably.