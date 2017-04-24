Lionel Messi Hailed as 'The Best of All Time' by Luis Enrique After Clasico Win

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique hailed Lionel Messi as "the best of all time" following the Blaugrana's 3-2 El Clasico win over Real Madrid on Sunday and said the Argentinian "even makes a difference when he's at home having dinner."

Messi netted two of Barca's three goals—including the added-time winner—and reached 500 goals for the club as the Catalans moved back to the top of La Liga thanks to their win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Enrique, set to depart as Barca manager in the summer, hailed Messi's ability to still cause havoc despite opposition defenders knowing everything about him, per Rik Sharma in the Mirror:

Messi even makes a difference when he's at home having dinner. He's the best of all time and I have seen a lot of games of football—and videos. Now people are better prepared [for him] and he makes the difference. And this was his 500th goal. Just imagine, his 500th goal coming here, a winner in the 92nd minute at the Santiago Bernabeu. It's very nice for Leo and it's nice for everyone associated with Barca.

