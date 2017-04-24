Gerard Pique Says Sergio Ramos 'Will Regret' El Clasico Red After Barcelona Win

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona's Gerard Pique believes Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will regret the challenge on Lionel Messi that saw him sent off in the 77th minute of their La Liga contest at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos lost El Clasico 3-2 on Sunday.

Ramos, 31, did not leave the pitch right away and could be seen directing his ire towards Pique. According to Goal, television cameras captured him telling his Spanish national team-mate: "Talk now. Talk now."

The Barca centre-back hinted that Ramos is used to softer treatment from referees at Real's home, per Sport: "When he gets home he will regret it because it's a clear red card, he went with both feet off the ground. What it is is that here they are used to very permissive referees and today that's not been the case."

Per Sky Sports Statto, Ramos' lunge on Messi was ill-timed at best and saw Real reduced to 10 men as they were trailing 2-1:

James Rodriguez subsequently equalised five minutes from time before Messi scored the winner in added time after a breathless Barcelona counter.

It was a huge win for Barca and moved them back to the top of La Liga with five games remaining.

Current La Liga Standings # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Barcelona 33 23 6 4 94 32 62 75 2 Real Madrid 32 23 6 3 84 36 48 75 3 Atletico Madrid 33 20 8 5 60 24 36 68 Sky Sports

The title is still in Real's hands as they have a game in hand on their fierce rivals, but they could have effectively ended the race as a contest had they won on Sunday.

Ramos said after the match that Real have to win La Liga for the first time since 2012, per the club's website: "Our fate is in our own hands, and we're going to give it all. We've got to win La Liga. We've got a good run in, and it's all still down to us."

He added that he felt he did not deserve to be sent off:

The sending off was a key moment because they scored in the last minute. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I respect that, but for me a red card was excessive. I caught him late but I didn't go in to harm the player. I don't talk about the referees because they can make mistakes like any of us and I'm never going to discuss it.

Real will look to bounce back when they travel to Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Wednesday, with Barca hosting Osasuna.

