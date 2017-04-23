    NHL Playoffs 2017: 1st Round Sets Record with 18 Overtime Games

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2017

    TORONTO,ON - APRIL 23: Matt Niskanen #2 of the Washington Capitals battles for position against Zach Hyman #11 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 23, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
    Claus Andersen/Getty Images

    The Washington Capitals advanced past the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 2-1 overtime victory Sunday at Air Canada Centre and helped the NHL set some history in the process.

    According to NHL Public Relations, 18 of the 42 first-round playoff games to this point have reached overtime this year, which is a league record.

    Washington's thrilling 4-2 series win over Toronto was the primary catalyst behind the record, as five of the six contests went into overtime. The Maple Leafs' Game 2 win went into double-overtime.

    NHL Playoff Overtime Games
    MatchupResult
    Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers, Game 24-3, MTL
    Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers, Game 53-2, NYR
    Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, Game 24-3, OTT
    Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, Game 34-3, OTT
    Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, Game 53-2, BOS (2 OT)
    Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, Game 63-2, OTT
    Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 13-2, WSH
    Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 24-3, TOR (2 OT)
    Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 34-3, TOR
    Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 52-1, WSH
    Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 62-1, WSH
    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Game 35-4, PIT
    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators, Game 33-2, NSH
    Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues, Game 12-1, STL
    Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues, Game 54-3, STL
    Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames, Game 35-4, ANA
    Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks, Game 13-2, SJS
    Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks, Game 54-3, EDM
    Source: NHL.com

    Just a cursory look at this season's standings indicates how close the league was, which has played out with so many overtime games in the postseason.

    A mere eight points separated the first-place Montreal Canadiens from the fourth-place Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, four teams scored more than 100 points in the Metropolitan Division, three points differentiated the first-place Chicago Blackhawks from the second-place Minnesota Wild in the Central Division and two points separated the first-place Anaheim Ducks from the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division.

    "To me, this is much the same," Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said of the overtime pace in the playoffs, per Kevin Allen and Peter Barzilai of USA Today. "The parity of the regular season has just carried over into the playoffs."

    That parity promises for a thrilling remainder of the playoffs if the first round is any indication.

     

     

