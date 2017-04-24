2017 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft Boards

Lance King/Getty Images

The NBA draft process can be cold.

On the NFL side of things, prospects who fall down boards for one reason or another at least get some spotlight and explanation as to why. But in the NBA, sometimes a faller simply fades to black and folks don't hear from him again.

Call it a typical part of the process. Risers and fallers happen, but the star-driven nature of the pro level keeps the attention right at the top of the class. Meaning that the only way a guy falling down draft boards gets major attention is if Lonzo Ball's pops does something wild(er) and teams say forget it and look elsewhere in a deep class (not happening, for what it's worth).

Below, let's look at a fresh mock and then turn the spotlight on some guys in danger of some serious stock slippage ahead of May's combine.

2017 NBA Mock Draft

Pick Team Player 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 2 Phoenix Suns Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 3 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 4 Philadelphia 76ers Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 6 New York Knicks Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 7 Minnesota Timberwolves Frank Ntilikina, G, France 8 Sacramento Kings Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 9 Dallas Mavericks Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 10 Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans) Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 11 Charlotte Hornets Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 12 Detroit Pistons Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State 13 Denver Nuggets Harry Giles, F, Duke 14 Miami Heat Ivan Rabb, F, California 15 Portland Trail Blazers Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 16 Chicago Bulls Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 17 Milwaukee Bucks Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 18 Indiana Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19 Atlanta Hawks John Collins, F, Wake Forest 20 Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies) Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 21 Oklahoma City Thunder OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards) TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 23 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 24 Utah Jazz Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 25 Orlando Magic (via Raptors) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 26 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers) Josh Hart, G, Villanova 27 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina 28 Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets) Justin Patton, C, Creighton 29 San Antonio Spurs Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Luke Kennard, G, Duke Author's projections. Projected order before lottery (May 16).

Prospects Facing Potential Fall

Luke Kennard, G, Duke

A bad performance in the NCAA tournament isn't the end of the world—just ask the aforementioned Ball.

But Luke Kennard isn't one of the best passing and fast-break point guards to come out in a long time. He's a 6'6", 202-pound sophomore shooter who can bring the ball up the court if asked, but is mostly viewed as a pro shooter and little else.

It's concerning, then, that Kennard collapsed on the biggest stage, hitting 2-of-5 shooting from range against 15th-seeded Troy and followed with 1-of-4 shooting from the same distance against seventh-seeded South Carolina.

Kennard's final tournament tally? Just 4-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting from range over two games.

Again, this wouldn't be the end of the world if it wasn't Kennard's main strength. NBA teams need shooters like NFL teams need quarterbacks. But the miserable showing has earned him a bigger microscope than he'd prefer at the combine and all along the draft process.

In the above mock, Kennard still slips into the first round because the Utah Jazz tab some backcourt depth and shooting as a need. But if he doesn't push concerns aside, Kennard's bubble might pop.

Justin Patton, C, Creighton

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Potential or production?

Such is the major question when it comes to Creighton's Justin Patton. The freshman stands at 7'0" and 230 pounds coming off a season in which he shot 67.6 percent from the floor and averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Then he went and scored eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in an 84-72 loss against 11th-seeded Rhode Island in the Big Dance.

The iffy performance reinforces the idea Patton needs some serious refinement before being seriously trotted out by NBA teams.

A note by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman said quite a bit: "Patton needs a year in the Development League to build up his reps and body. He struggled with contact and got moved too easily under the boards. But his tools, mobility, bounce and scoring versatility form an enticing package."

Patton sits firmly in boom-or-bust territory now and will need to show signs of added muscle and firmness to his game or face a serious fall. The NBA as a whole has started to slightly devalue big men, and if Patton can't carve out his niche and reassure front offices he won't need years of development, they might look for more of a sure thing.

Above, Patton lands with the Los Angeles Lakers after a fall, the heir apparent to the Timofey Mozgov experiment and competition for Tarik Black.

Josh Hart, G, Villanova

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Villanova's Josh Hart didn't explode in the tournament like most would expect of a senior poised to take his talents to the pro level.

Hart finished the year averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 boards while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep. But his 19 points against eighth-seeded Wisconsin in an upset loss didn't help his outlook as the Badgers moved him around and impacted his game.

This reinforced a couple negatives surrounding Hart—he doesn't have the size to bang with NBA players on the wing and he doesn't do one thing especially well.

It's like Aaron Torres of FoxSports.com wrote back in December: "On paper, Hart doesn’t check a single "box" that makes you believe he has future NBA success written all over him. He isn't an elite athlete. He doesn't have a clearly defined position. It's tough to know who exactly he'll defend at the next level."

Hart is only 6'6" and 215 pounds. His shooting is the key to his game, but creating his own shots against bigger defenders remains a question mark. Guys of his size and with his game can succeed at the pro level (think Malcolm Brogdon), but it takes the right situation.

Hart lands with the Portland Trail Blazers above, putting him in a run-and-gun backcourt and perhaps a solid situation in which he can succeed. But if his shooting stroke doesn't remain crisp throughout the draft process, NBA teams might not have a problem letting a 22-year-old prospect fall well out of the first round.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.