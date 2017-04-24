    2017 NBA Mock Draft: Prospects Facing Major Fall Down Draft Boards

    Luke Kennard is one of a few prospects facing a fall down draft boards.
    The NBA draft process can be cold. 

    On the NFL side of things, prospects who fall down boards for one reason or another at least get some spotlight and explanation as to why. But in the NBA, sometimes a faller simply fades to black and folks don't hear from him again.

    Call it a typical part of the process. Risers and fallers happen, but the star-driven nature of the pro level keeps the attention right at the top of the class. Meaning that the only way a guy falling down draft boards gets major attention is if Lonzo Ball's pops does something wild(er) and teams say forget it and look elsewhere in a deep class (not happening, for what it's worth). 

    Below, let's look at a fresh mock and then turn the spotlight on some guys in danger of some serious stock slippage ahead of May's combine.

             

    2017 NBA Mock Draft

    PickTeamPlayer
    1Boston Celtics (via Nets)Josh Jackson, F, Kansas
    2Phoenix SunsMarkelle Fultz, G, Washington
    3Los Angeles LakersLonzo Ball, G, UCLA
    4Philadelphia 76ersMalik Monk, G, Kentucky
    5Orlando MagicDe'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky
    6New York KnicksJayson Tatum, F, Duke
    7Minnesota TimberwolvesFrank Ntilikina, G, France
    8Sacramento KingsLauri Markkanen, F, Arizona
    9Dallas MavericksDennis Smith Jr., G, NC State
    10Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State
    11Charlotte HornetsZach Collins, C, Gonzaga
    12Detroit PistonsMiles Bridges, F, Michigan State
    13Denver NuggetsHarry Giles, F, Duke
    14Miami HeatIvan Rabb, F, California
    15Portland Trail BlazersTerrance Ferguson, G, Australia
    16Chicago BullsJustin Jackson, F, North Carolina
    17Milwaukee BucksTony Bradley, C, North Carolina
    18Indiana PacersJarrett Allen, C, Texas
    19Atlanta HawksJohn Collins, F, Wake Forest
    20Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany
    21Oklahoma City ThunderOG Anunoby, F, Indiana
    22Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards)TJ Leaf, F, UCLA
    23Toronto Raptors (via Clippers)Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State
    24Utah JazzIke Anigbogu, C, UCLA
    25Orlando Magic (via Raptors)Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan
    26Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)Josh Hart, G, Villanova
    27Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina
    28Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets)Justin Patton, C, Creighton
    29San Antonio SpursJordan Bell, F, Oregon
    30Utah Jazz (via Warriors)Luke Kennard, G, Duke
    Author's projections. Projected order before lottery (May 16).

          

    Prospects Facing Potential Fall

    Luke Kennard, G, Duke

    A bad performance in the NCAA tournament isn't the end of the world—just ask the aforementioned Ball. 

    But Luke Kennard isn't one of the best passing and fast-break point guards to come out in a long time. He's a 6'6", 202-pound sophomore shooter who can bring the ball up the court if asked, but is mostly viewed as a pro shooter and little else.

    It's concerning, then, that Kennard collapsed on the biggest stage, hitting 2-of-5 shooting from range against 15th-seeded Troy and followed with 1-of-4 shooting from the same distance against seventh-seeded South Carolina.

    Kennard's final tournament tally? Just 4-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting from range over two games. 

    Again, this wouldn't be the end of the world if it wasn't Kennard's main strength. NBA teams need shooters like NFL teams need quarterbacks. But the miserable showing has earned him a bigger microscope than he'd prefer at the combine and all along the draft process.

    In the above mock, Kennard still slips into the first round because the Utah Jazz tab some backcourt depth and shooting as a need. But if he doesn't push concerns aside, Kennard's bubble might pop.

               

    Justin Patton, C, Creighton

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 11: Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays prepares to enter the game during the Big East Basketball Tournament - Championship game against the Villanova Wildcats at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2017 in New York City. The
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    Potential or production?

    Such is the major question when it comes to Creighton's Justin Patton. The freshman stands at 7'0" and 230 pounds coming off a season in which he shot 67.6 percent from the floor and averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

    Then he went and scored eight points on 3-of-12 shooting in an 84-72 loss against 11th-seeded Rhode Island in the Big Dance.

    The iffy performance reinforces the idea Patton needs some serious refinement before being seriously trotted out by NBA teams.

    A note by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman said quite a bit: "Patton needs a year in the Development League to build up his reps and body. He struggled with contact and got moved too easily under the boards. But his tools, mobility, bounce and scoring versatility form an enticing package."

    Patton sits firmly in boom-or-bust territory now and will need to show signs of added muscle and firmness to his game or face a serious fall. The NBA as a whole has started to slightly devalue big men, and if Patton can't carve out his niche and reassure front offices he won't need years of development, they might look for more of a sure thing. 

    Above, Patton lands with the Los Angeles Lakers after a fall, the heir apparent to the Timofey Mozgov experiment and competition for Tarik Black.

          

    Josh Hart, G, Villanova

    BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 16: Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats shoots against Mawdo Sallah #1 of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 16, 2017 i
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Villanova's Josh Hart didn't explode in the tournament like most would expect of a senior poised to take his talents to the pro level.

    Hart finished the year averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 boards while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep. But his 19 points against eighth-seeded Wisconsin in an upset loss didn't help his outlook as the Badgers moved him around and impacted his game.

    This reinforced a couple negatives surrounding Hart—he doesn't have the size to bang with NBA players on the wing and he doesn't do one thing especially well.

    It's like Aaron Torres of FoxSports.com wrote back in December: "On paper, Hart doesn’t check a single "box" that makes you believe he has future NBA success written all over him. He isn't an elite athlete. He doesn't have a clearly defined position. It's tough to know who exactly he'll defend at the next level."

    Hart is only 6'6" and 215 pounds. His shooting is the key to his game, but creating his own shots against bigger defenders remains a question mark. Guys of his size and with his game can succeed at the pro level (think Malcolm Brogdon), but it takes the right situation.

    Hart lands with the Portland Trail Blazers above, putting him in a run-and-gun backcourt and perhaps a solid situation in which he can succeed. But if his shooting stroke doesn't remain crisp throughout the draft process, NBA teams might not have a problem letting a 22-year-old prospect fall well out of the first round.

           

    All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.