Rudy Gobert Active for Clippers vs. Jazz Game 4 After Recovering from Knee Injury

The Utah Jazz will get a nice boost in Game 4 with the return of center Rudy Gobert.

Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune first reported that Gobert will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team later confirmed the news on Twitter.

Gobert suffered a hyperextended knee on the first possession of the first game of the playoffs. He was unable to return and missed the next two games. The Clippers have taken a 2-1 series lead in his absence.

The center's value is obvious as a top candidate for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Not only did the 24-year-old set a career high with 14.0 points per game this season, he also added 12.8 rebounds per game and a league-best 2.6 blocks per game.

Per Basketball Reference, his 6.0 defensive win shares were also the best in the NBA.

"I just wanted to keep getting better and better and better, and that's just my mindset," Gobert said before the start of the playoffs, per Sam Amick of USA Today. "I'm not shocked at myself. I feel like there's still a lot of room to get better."

Although the Jazz have played well without him, as Boris Diaw and Derrick Favors play the majority of minutes in the frontcourt, the team clearly wants him healthy.

With his return and the season-ending injury to Clippers star Blake Griffin, this series has the potential to shift in a hurry.

