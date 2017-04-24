NBA Playoffs 2017: Postseason Standings, Championship Odds and Predictions

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers took care of business on Sunday, knocking off the Indiana Pacers 106-102. In the process, Cleveland became the first team in the 2016-17 NBA playoffs to advance to Round 2.

The Golden State Warriors, who lead the Portland Trail Blazers 3-0, can become the second team this postseason to send its opponent home. Not surprisingly, the Cavaliers and the Warriors are the two favorites to win the NBA title this year.

Here, we're going to examine the latest championship odds—courtesy of our friends at OddsShark.com—for the remaining teams and the current playoff standings. We'll also take a look at some of the latest storylines heading into the final week of April and make our predictions for the remainder of Round 1.

Latest Lines Team Money Line Golden State Warriors -225 Cleveland Cavaliers +300 San Antonio Spurs +900 Houston Rockets +1600 Boston Celtics +2800 Washington Wizards +5000 Toronto Raptors +5000 L.A. Clippers +5000 Milwaukee Bucks +7500 Utah Jazz +10000 Memphis Grizzlies +20000 Atlanta Hawks +30000 Oklahoma City Thunder +50000 Portland Trail Blazers +100000 Chicago Bulls +100000 OddsShark

Round 1 Series Series Lead Golden State vs. Portland GS, 3-0 L.A. Clippers vs. Utah tied, 2-2 Houston vs. Oklahoma City HOU, 3-1 San Antonio vs. Memphis tied, 2-2 Boston vs. Chicago tied, 2-2 Washington vs. Atlanta WAS, 2-1 Toronto vs. Milwaukee tied, 2-2 NBA.com

Ties All Around



OK, so not every series is tied. After four games in most of the series, though, it is worth noting that four of the eight series are. This includes the East's No. 1 seed, the Boston Celtics, against the No. 8 Chicago Bulls.

Many of these teams appear evenly matched, but the Celtics have battled back from a two-game deficit and have looked strong in doing so. The team seems to be playing with a lot more attitude over the past two games as well. Point guard Isaiah Thomas certainly has gained some confidence after Sunday's Game 4 victory:

Of course, it's also worth noting that the Celtics have been helped by the absence of Chicago point guard Rajon Rondo, who has been out with a thumb injury.

The Bulls aren't the only team with injury drama either. The Los Angeles Clippers have announced that star Blake Griffin will miss the remainder of the postseason:

In other words, there has been plenty of drama and excitement early in this edition of the playoffs—well, except for where the Cavaliers and Warriors have been concerned.

LeBron in Store for Another Milestone

Speaking of the Cavaliers, their sweep of the Pacers came largely due to more postseason domination from one LeBron James. Over the last two games, he scored 74 points with 23 rebounds and 16 assists.

This kind of domination is nothing new for James either. The man has appeared in the postseason for 12 consecutive years, and his teams have never lost an opening-round series. This is the seventh time his team has swept the competition in the opening round. He has won 21 straight first-round playoff games.

"I go out every night to try and win a ballgame," James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "Do whatever it takes to help my teammates be successful and do whatever it takes to help me be successful. That's been the result of it."

These are impressive feats, but James is on the verge of doing something truly remarkable.

If the Cavaliers can make it all the way to the NBA Finals, James will have a chance to become the league's all-time leading postseason scorer. He entered the playoffs in fourth place, according to Brett Pollakoff of FoxSports.com—68 behind Kobe Bryant, 190 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 415 behind Michael Jordan.

Last year, he scored 601 postseason points. James has already scored 131 points this postseason and is on pace to score more than 500 points as long as Cleveland reaches the finals.

Houston's Bench Too Much for OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder made it to the postseason thanks to the individual greatness of their superstar, Russell Westbrook. We knew that the Houston Rockets were a more complete team, but the Rockets proved just how much more complete they were in Game 4.

With James Harden nursing an ankle injury, Houston turned to its supporting cast against Westbrook and Co. Pollakoff explained what happened transpired:

But the Rockets got a huge lift from their bench, and that was ultimately the difference. Lou Williams and Eric Gordon chipped in 18 apiece, and Nene set an NBA playoff record for perfection by going 12-of-12 from the field on the way to a 28-point, 10-rebound performance in just 25 minutes on the floor.

If the Rockets can figure out how to win consistently without leaning heavily on Harden, they could be one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference. This isn't too different than the formula the Cavaliers discovered by surrounding James with shooters off their bench.

This could make Houston a legitimate threat to the Warriors, who have superstars galore but not the strongest second team.

As for the finals, we do believe the Cavaliers will reach the big series, again meeting the Warriors. So far, though, Cleveland is the only team that has punched its ticket to Round 2. Here are our predictions for the remainder of the opening round: