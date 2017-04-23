Former 5-Star SG Hamidou Diallo Enters 2017 NBA Draft, Doesn't Hire Agent

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Guard Hamidou Diallo never played a game for the Kentucky Wildcats, but he announced he is entering the NBA draft Sunday on his Twitter page:

Diallo did note in his message he will not hire an agent for the time being, leaving the door open to return to Kentucky.

The guard enrolled at the school in January and was a 5-star recruit in the class of 2017, per Scout. Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader explained Diallo is eligible for this year's draft because of his age (he turns 19 in July) and the fact he graduated from high school last spring.

Although Diallo didn't play for the Wildcats during the season, he practiced with the team alongside potential top-10 picks in Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox.

Roberts noted Diallo has until May 24 to remove his name from draft considerations and return to Kentucky, which at least gives him the opportunity to go through some of the predraft evaluation before making his final decision.

Diallo is 6'5" and can serve as a ball-handler and versatile defender. Roberts said his biggest weakness has been his outside shooting, as evidenced by 20 percent shooting from three-point range during last summer's Nike circuit.

Diallo is not in DraftExpress' 2017 mock draft, but he is the No. 22 pick in the website's 2018 version.

