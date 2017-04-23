Russell Westbrook, Reporter Have Heated Exchange After Question on OKC Struggles

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook expressed his frustration with a reporter's question during a postgame press conference following the Thunder's 113-109 Game 4 defeat to the Houston Rockets at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday.

The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel asked Steven Adams about Oklahoma City's struggles when Westbrook is off the floor. Rather than let Adams answer, Westbrook took to the microphone:

Westbrook is averaging 35.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 11.3 assists a game in the series. Yet, Oklahoma City is down 3-1 heading into Houston for Game 5. The six-time All-Star is doing everything he can to get the Thunder into the second round, but they simply don't have the depth to match the Rockets.

And when Westbrook is on the bench, Oklahoma City is a much worse team. According to NBA.com, the Thunder have a 2.1 net rating when he's playing and a whopping minus-40.3 rating when he's unavailable.

Even if the reporter's question was arguably more than fair given the Thunder's overall performance, Westbrook's frustration is understandable.

None of Westbrook's teammates benefit from talking about how collectively they aren't doing enough to support him on the floor. His comments may also become a rallying cry for the team as Oklahoma City looks to salvage its fading hopes of advancement.

