Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says 'Giving Up Is Not an Option' After Knee Injury

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed not to give up after being expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury picked up in the Red Devils' recent UEFA Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic, now 35, is expected to be ruled out after going down against Anderlecht, per Allan Valente of Sky Sports. However, the veteran attacker has taken to Instagram to insist the injury won't alter his plans to continue playing:

Such a serious injury naturally raised questions about the future of Ibrahimovic's career, particularly regarding his time with United. The striker's contract runs out in the summer, although the Old Trafford club has the option to offer him a second year.

It's something Oliver Holt of the Daily Mail believes the Red Devils should do. Speaking on Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement (h/t Jack Wilkinson of Sky Sports), Holt called on United to stand by their star man: "He has had a fantastic season, he has been one of the buys and performers of the season, so it's a really difficult situation for United. One would like to think United would stand by him and offer him a new contract. I'm not sure if football works like that anymore, though."

There had been rumours Ibrahimovic may opt for a spell in the MLS, with LA Galaxy mooted as suitors, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone. However, even those plans may change now Ibrahimovic could be out until January 2018, according to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden.

Either way, it seems as though the player himself is not yet ready to give up on the idea of playing on once his rehabilitation is complete.

