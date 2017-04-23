Red Sox P Matt Barnes Ejected for Throwing Pitch Behind Manny Machado's Head

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was ejected from his team's 6-2 win Sunday over the Baltimore Orioles "when his pitch sailed past the head" of Manny Machado, per ESPN.com.

ESPN.com noted there was some bad blood in place because Machado spiked Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia during a slide Friday. The Orioles third baseman offered an apology via text after the sliding incident.

The text apology must have resonated with Pedroia because he was seen mouthing "It's not me" toward Machado when Boston manager John Farrell was arguing Barnes' ejection.

Pedroia may not have been looking for revenge, but Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez threw three pitches toward Machado's knees in the sixth inning before Barnes threw it behind his head in the eighth.

Pedroia missed Boston's last two games with swelling in his ankle and knee after Machado's Friday slide, per ESPN.com.

First-place Baltimore won two of three games in Oriole Park at Camden Yards with Boston's second baseman nursing his injury.

