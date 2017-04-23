N'Golo Kante, Dele Alli Headline Full Awards List of 2017 PFA Winners

N'Golo Kante, Dele Alli Headline Full Awards List of 2017 PFA WinnersApril 23, 2017
N'Golo Kante took home the big prize after being named Premier League Player of the Year for 2017 at the annual PFA awards on Sunday night. Chelsea midfield destroyer Kante was rewarded for a superb season, while Tottenham Hotspur ace Dele Alli rightly won the Young Player of the Year award for the second year running.
BBC Sport confirmed how Kante—who beat stars such as Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who finished second and third, to the award—took home the big prize:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
Congratulations N'Golo Kante. The Chelsea midfielder wins the PFA Player of the Year award. #PFAawards https://t.co/23HgREwWib4/23/2017, 9:44:16 PM
In the process, the Frenchman joined some select company among previous winners, according to Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
N'Golo Kanté is the first French player to win the PFA Player of the Year since Thierry Henry in 2004. Esteemed company. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/MBOyLQlO9L4/23/2017, 9:45:02 PM
Kante has merited the award after pushing Chelsea to the brink of the league title with his all-action displays. His brutal brand of brilliance this season has won many admirers after Kante emerged from obscurity to inspire Leicester City to the most unlikely title win of the Premier League era in 2016.
Goal's Nizaar Kinsella detailed why Kante has taken top billing this season, showing off a complete game in the process:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Why N'Golo Kante became PFA Player of the Year. #PFAawards #CFC https://t.co/RQZWTIPBBG4/23/2017, 10:12:57 PM
Kante has been the fulcrum of Chelsea's midfield as a relentless tackling machine who presses opponents all over the pitch and rarely mistimes a tackle. However, as Miguel Delaney of The Independent pointed out, Kante is not merely a disruptive force:
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
There is a "football purism" argument on whether a near pure destroyer should win an award. Kante is no Roy Keane, #forme4/23/2017, 9:50:27 PM
Alli's award was confirmed by the PFA:
PFA @PFA
Twice as nice 😎 the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2017 goes to @Dele_Alli for the second consecutive year! #PFAawards https://t.co/kEJxLutJKR4/23/2017, 9:20:55 PM
It prompted suitable praise from former Tottenham striker and current BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit Gary Lineker:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Congratulations to the enormously talented @Dele_Alli on winning @PFA young footballer of the year for the 2nd successive year.4/23/2017, 9:27:02 PM
Another member of the fraternity of ex-Spurs players, Jermaine Jenas, offered his own endorsement of Alli's undoubted talents:
Jermaine Jenas @jjenas8
Man like @Dele_Alli 🙌🏽 congrats bro @PFA young player of the year 2 years in a row different class 👌🏾4/23/2017, 9:33:47 PM
While Kante has left his mark on opponents, Alli has most often dazzled them with skill and flair. The 21-year-old has an innate knack for breaking from deep to finish a slick Tottenham move with the right scoring touch.
Alli also boasts the vision and ingenuity to turn provider in the final third, as these numbers help prove:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Dele Alli's Premier League season by numbers so far: 31 games 42 chances created 27% conversion rate 16 goals 5 assists Superb talent. 🌟 https://t.co/7WKf93CARO4/23/2017, 9:49:28 PM
Earlier in the night, Manchester City Women's defender Lucy Bronze collected the Women's Player of the Year prize:
PFA @PFA
@ManCityWomen's @LucyBronze wins the Women's PFA Player's Player of the Year in association with @SodexoUK_IRE #PFAawards https://t.co/ysrpSld0P64/23/2017, 9:37:56 PM
Bronze was congratulated by one-time City striker Paul Dickov:
Paul Dickov @OfficialPDickov
Huge congratulations to @LucyBronze more than well deserved @ManCityWomen 👌💙 https://t.co/fbrCtbPFRM4/23/2017, 9:52:21 PM
Former England women's international Kelly Smith was also honoured:
PFA @PFA
A huge congratulations to @kelly_smith10 who picks up the PFA Special Achievement Award #PFAawards https://t.co/2p1Xh36wSe4/23/2017, 8:23:52 PM
Her award was met with ringing praise from Sky Sports News presenter Hayley McQueen:
Hayley McQueen @HayleyMcQueen
The best women's footballer we've produced on these shores receives a special award @kelly_smith10 at @PFA awards tonight. https://t.co/Y8wi9Uegwx4/23/2017, 8:28:06 PM
Arsenal Ladies star Alex Scott also took time to laud Smith's achievement:
Alex Scott MBE @AlexScott
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 This makes me smile 😊 https://t.co/iNfViRYdF64/23/2017, 8:50:44 PM
Smith's award came before guest of honour David Beckham also received a prize. The one-time Manchester United midfield workhorse was given the merit award:
PFA @PFA
Our guest of honour, David Beckham OBE, picks up the PFA Merit Award sponsored by @FootballManager #PFAawards https://t.co/FOacfdd1B84/23/2017, 9:04:00 PM
Kante and Alli taking the top two prizes makes sense after both have dominated at their positions throughout this campaign. Their performances have the Blues and Tottenham contesting the title, and it's safe to argue neither side could function adequately without their respective star man in the middle.