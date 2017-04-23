Russell Westbrook Becomes 2nd Player to Record 3 Straight Playoff Triple-Doubles

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

After filling up the record books all season long, Russell Westbrook has kept his pace in the playoffs.

Per ESPN, Westbrook joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players with three straight triple-doubles in the postseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star amazingly accomplished the feat in the first half of Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets, totaling 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists before intermission.

Westbrook posted 51 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in a losing effort in Game 2. He colorfully noted after the game he doesn't care about his stats when the team loses.

He came back with a more modest 32 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a Game 3 win at home.

The point guard completed a historic regular season where he became just the second person in NBA history to average a triple-double, finishing with 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. Only Oscar Robertson accomplished this feat.

