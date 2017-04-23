James Harden, Nene Outduel Russell Westbrook as Rockets Win Game 4 vs. Thunder

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Despite an off game from James Harden, the Houston Rockets took a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder following a 113-109 win in the first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs.

Harden went 5-of-16 from the field, including 0-of-7 from three-point range, to finish with 16 points. Only twice since the All-Star break did he score fewer points. He did, however, hit a critical jumper with under a minute remaining to put Houston ahead, 108-103, courtesy of the NBA:

Nobody rose to the occasion more than Nene to compensate for Harden's inefficient shooting. The Brazilian big man came off the bench to score 28 points and grab 10 rebounds. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Nene's 12 made field goals without a miss matched an NBA record:

Yahoo Sports' Eric Freeman waxed poetic in describing Nene's effort:

Eric Gordon and Lou Williams chipped in with 18 points each as well.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double through the first half with 17 points and 10 rebounds and assists apiece.

Much like in the Thunder's Game 2 defeat, he struggled more and more as the game went on. Westbrook had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for the game. He was also 10-of-28 from the floor.

Westbrook's importance to the Thunder isn't exactly a secret. No single player meant more to his team in 2016-17, and Sunday's game illustrated how much Oklahoma City can struggle when he's not on the floor.

Westbrook exited the game with two minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter and the Thunder leading, 75-68. ESPN.com's Royce Young noted what happened next:

Thunder writer Jon Hamm tweeted how Oklahoma City had one goal in mind to get through the stretches where Westbrook needed a break:

Thirteen-year NBA veteran Vernon Maxwell, who won two titles with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995, was critical of the Thunder's inability to surround Westbrook with a strong supporting cast:

Westbrook had a plus-minus rating of plus-14. Steven Adams was second on the team with a plus-five rating. Victor Oladipo and the Thunder's five bench players all had a negative plus-minus rating, encapsulating Westbrook's lack of support.

ESPN Stats & Info shared Westbrook's on and off splits:

The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps thought Andre Roberson, who was 2-of-12 from the free-throw line, in particular was a liability down the stretch:

The series will shift to Houston for Game 5 on Tuesday.

It's hard to see Oklahoma City climbing back into this. The Thunder had a perfect opportunity to level things up Sunday. They were playing at home, and Harden had his worst game of the playoffs so far. Yet, OKC still came out on the losing end.

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan will have to do something to swing the series in Oklahoma City's favor, whether it's playing Oladipo at the point more when Westbrook is out, tweaking his rotations or another strategy.

Westbrook's one-man show was thrilling to watch during the regular season, but it's not enough to guarantee the Thunder advancement in the playoffs.