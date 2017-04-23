Paul George Responds to Question on His Pacers Future After Cavaliers Sweep

Paul George Responds to Question on His Pacers Future After Cavaliers SweepApril 23, 2017
Paul George remains noncommittal about returning to the Indiana Pacers after the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs Sunday.
Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated captured the All-Star's response when asked if he wants to remain with the team:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Pacers' Paul George on whether he wants to stay in Indiana: "I ain't even at that point yet, Bob. Next question." https://t.co/A85CPLtkVA4/23/2017, 8:33:30 PM
George won't be a free agent until after the 2017-18 season, but he could try to force a move out of town before then.
The 26-year-old from Palmdale, California, has been a favorite to land with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sam Amick of USA Today reported in February the player was "hell-bent" on making the move.
While he has been excellent for the Pacers—averaging a career-high 23.7 points per game this season while making four of the last five All-Star games—he hasn't received much help in recent years. The 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers represented the second consecutive first-round loss for Indiana.
The team has now gone three years without winning a playoff series after reaching back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals.
The Lakers aren't exactly closer to a title after finishing 26-56 this past season, but George can be a star for his hometown team around a quality young corps that will only get better.