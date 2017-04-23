Paul George Responds to Question on His Pacers Future After Cavaliers Sweep

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Paul George remains noncommittal about returning to the Indiana Pacers after the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs Sunday.

Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated captured the All-Star's response when asked if he wants to remain with the team:

George won't be a free agent until after the 2017-18 season, but he could try to force a move out of town before then.

The 26-year-old from Palmdale, California, has been a favorite to land with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sam Amick of USA Today reported in February the player was "hell-bent" on making the move.

While he has been excellent for the Pacers—averaging a career-high 23.7 points per game this season while making four of the last five All-Star games—he hasn't received much help in recent years. The 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers represented the second consecutive first-round loss for Indiana.

The team has now gone three years without winning a playoff series after reaching back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals.

The Lakers aren't exactly closer to a title after finishing 26-56 this past season, but George can be a star for his hometown team around a quality young corps that will only get better.