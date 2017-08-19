4-Star WR Prospect Josh Vann Commits to South Carolina over Georgia

Credit: Scout.com

The University of South Carolina landed an offensive playmaker for the 2018 class in wide receiver Josh Vann.

On Saturday, Luke Stampini of 247Sports passed along the wideout's choice of the Gamecocks.

"It felt like home," Vann told the outlet's Rusty Mansell. "I felt good down there; it's best for me. It's not too far away, and I know my family likes it. God just led me to that decision."

Scout.com lists the 4-star receiver as the No. 226 player in the country and No. 43 overall at his position.

Vann comes with obvious concerns that push him down the rankings. He doesn't have great size at 5'10 ½", 175 pounds, and had a 40-yard-dash time of just 4.69 seconds, per ESPN.com. With plenty of bigger and faster players at the position, it's easy to understand why programs might overlook him.

However, the receiver is much more dynamic on the field. He is a serious deep threat who can consistently beat defenders down the field. He is also dangerous with the ball in his hands, giving him a chance to turn screens or reverses into long gains and touchdowns.

This is the level of play that allowed him to score 13 touchdowns his junior season in Tucker, Georgia, on just 63 catches.

Considering he is still raw in his route running, Vann could be a star if he improves his ability to get open in the middle of the field.

Despite a long list of scholarship offers, the receiver put Georgia and South Carolina at the top of his list early in the process. One factor that separated the two was positional opportunity.

"I would play everywhere at South Carolina," Vann said in April, per Kipp Adams of 247Sports. "I know I would probably get the ball at Georgia in the slot—I am just not used to it."

He will now join a team looking to contend in the SEC East. While there is talent on the current roster, he should have an opportunity to compete for playing time early with a lot of youth on the depth chart.

Even if he takes some time before seeing the field, Vann has the upside to make a difference with his new team.

Recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com unless otherwise noted.