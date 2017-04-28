Forrest Lamp to Chargers: Twitter Reacts as OG Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offensive guard Forrest Lamp with the 38th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

If Lamp had attended a school from a Power Five conference or played tackle—a position far more valued than guard—he likely would've attracted more attention heading into the draft.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski offered praise of Lamp on Twitter:

B/R's Matt Miller was similarly high on Lamp, listing him as the No. 1 guard and ranking him as a top-15 prospect overall. Miller compared Lamp to Zack Martin and Brandon Scherff—two college tackles who have excelled at guard in the NFL—and wrote Lamp "looks like an immediate starter with All-Pro potential":

His technique is NFL-ready with excellent balance, poise, timing and body control. His quickness and football IQ make him a tough battle in both the run and passing games. Lamp never panics and does a great job sliding to mirror outside pressure. He's also quick and strong enough to handle countermoves and shut down inside rushers.

It would be unfair to shoehorn Lamp as only a guard in the NFL. He could potentially play any position along the line—be it guard, center or tackle.

As a tackle, though, Lamp may not match up well physically.

Garett Bolles, Ryan Ramczyk and Cam Robinson are widely considered the three best offensive tackles in this year's draft. Lamp is shorter (6'4") than all three. Bolles is 6'5", while Ramczyk and Robinson each stand 6'6".

And with an arm length of 32 1/4 inches, Lamp may struggle to ward off opposing edge-rushers, even if he has the speed to match them step for step.

Should Lamp's future lie at guard, Martin and Scherff are both examples of how targeting the position in the first round can provide a massive return for an NFL team. In retrospect, Scherff may have been a slight reach with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, but he's one of the Washington Redskins' best linemen nonetheless.

Lamp is a polished blocker and a solid addition to Los Angeles' line.

The Chargers made a bold move in the first round, drafting Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, but their offensive line was an area in need of upgrade.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked the Chargers' 2016 offensive line as the NFL's second-worst, ahead of only the Seattle Seahawks. They did sign veteran tackle Russell Okung to help bolster the unit.

Lamp gives the Chargers some youth on the interior and another player who can help protect quarterback Philip Rivers in 2017.