    Ethan Roser Dies at 19 After Being Struck by Hammer During Track and Field Event

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2017

    FILE - In this June 20, 2003 file photo, joggers run through the campus of Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. More than 1,000 miles away there's another Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. Though people often confuse the schools, the two aren't related. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey, File)
    Brian Kersey/Associated Press

    Ethan Roser, a 19-year-old freshman student at Wheaton College in Illinois, died Saturday after he was struck by a hammer while volunteering at a track and field meet.

    "We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope," Wheaton College President Philip Ryken said in a news release. "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends and our campus community."

    Roser was working as a volunteer when he was hit in the head. He was tended to by paramedics and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    According to WNCT, students gathered on campus to remember Roser, who was also a member of the school's soccer team.