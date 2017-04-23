Ethan Roser Dies at 19 After Being Struck by Hammer During Track and Field Event

Brian Kersey/Associated Press

Ethan Roser, a 19-year-old freshman student at Wheaton College in Illinois, died Saturday after he was struck by a hammer while volunteering at a track and field meet.

"We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope," Wheaton College President Philip Ryken said in a news release. "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends and our campus community."

Roser was working as a volunteer when he was hit in the head. He was tended to by paramedics and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to WNCT, students gathered on campus to remember Roser, who was also a member of the school's soccer team.