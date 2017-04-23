Bowler Ben Ketola Completes Perfect Game Across 10 Lanes in Under 90 Seconds

This is what efficiency looks like.

On April 5, New York bowler Ben Ketola used 10 lanes to complete a perfect game in 86.9 seconds, which is believed to be a world record, per M.F. Piraino for Syracuse.com.

The two-handed bowler rolled and ran—there was no time for standing and watching. After going 12-for-12, though, he celebrated.

Ketola, who works at 281 Bowl, said he was inspired by a 2015 video of professional bowler Tom Daugherty, who performed the feat in one minute, 50.99 seconds. Ketola said he bowls at least 50 games a week, and his average is 225.

"It was fun to do. I honestly wasn't expecting to do it," he told Piraino. "I just wanted to see how quickly I could get across the house and get strikes."

