Demarcus Walker to Broncos: Twitter Reacts as DE Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Florida State's Demarcus Walker is headed to the Denver Broncos after being taken with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Walker was one of the most productive defensive players in college football last season. His 16 sacks and 67 tackles helped him earn ACC Defensive Player of the Year with his name on virtually every All-American list available.

It wasn't lost on Walker that he remained on the board Thursday while other players whose credentials weren't as strong were drafted:

He finished his career ranked third in Florida State history with 28.5 sacks.

At 6'4", 280 pounds, Walker has excellent size for the position with the strength necessary to succeed against the run or the pass. His coach also speaks highly of the player's motor on the field.

"He's a football junkie," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. "He doesn't want to take a play off. If you say, 'Go play 100 plays,' he's going to go do that. He's kind of a throwback in how he looks at the game and how he wants to play the game."

Although there are some questions about the defensive end's athleticism, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.76 seconds at his pro day. This doesn't exactly put him among the top names in the class, but it is quick enough for his size.

While his future could be either on the outside or inside on the defensive line, he should be able to make a positive impact regardless of where he lines up, especially against the pass.

Based on Walker's success at the college level, he should quickly transition into the NFL and carve out a place for himself in 2017.

Walker couldn't ask for a better situation to walk into. He is going to be playing in the same front seven as linebackers Von Miller and Shane Ray and defensive end Derek Wolfe.

The Broncos have built one of the NFL's best defenses by focusing on ceiling and depth at all three levels. Walker isn't the most dynamic athlete Denver will have on the defensive line, but he will put in the work to become a quality contributor.