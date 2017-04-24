EPL Week 35 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The Premier League schedule is packed—with several key matches being played midweek—before the official Week 35 slate begins. Those games in hand include Thursday's derby between Manchester City and Manchester United, a match sure to have huge implications on the race to finish in the top four.



Speaking of derbies, hostilities will be renewed in north London when title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur host FA Cup finalists Arsenal at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Both teams need the points for different reasons.

League leaders Chelsea will have a keen eye on events at the Lane, particularly if Everton can upset the Blues earlier in the day at Goodison Park. A win for the Toffees would throw the title race wide open and hand the initiative to Spurs.

Here are the upcoming fixtures, along with picks:

EPL Fixtures Week 35: Schedule and Picks Date Time (BST/ET) Match Picks Tuesday, April 25 7:45 p.m./2:45 p.m. Chelsea vs. Southampton Chelsea Wednesday, April 26 7:45 p.m./2:45 p.m. Arsenal vs. Leicester City Arsenal Wednesday, April 26 7:45 p.m./2:45 p.m. Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland Draw Wednesday, April 26 8 p.m./3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur Draw Thursday, April 27 8 p.m./3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Manchester United City Saturday, April 29 3 p.m./10 a.m. Southampton vs. Hull City Southampton Saturday, April 29 3 p.m./10 a.m. Stoke City vs. West Ham United West Ham Saturday, April 29 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Bournemouth Draw Saturday, April 29 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City Draw Saturday, April 29 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Burnley Palace Sunday, April 30 12 p.m./7 a.m. Manchester United vs. Swansea City United Sunday, April 30 2:05 p.m./9:05 a.m. Everton vs. Chelsea Draw Sunday, April 30 2:05 p.m./9:05 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City City Sunday, April 30 4:30 p.m./11:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal Draw Monday, May 1 8 p.m./3 p.m. Watford vs. Liverpool Liverpool PremierLeague.com

Kevin De Bruyne

City's ability to complete the double over United took a hit when chief playmaker David Silva limped out of their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News:

Afterwards, City manager Pep Guardiola said he was unsure about the availability of both Silva and star striker Sergio Aguero, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

Losing both the goal potential of Aguero and the creative output of Silva only increases the importance of Kevin De Bruyne for the derby. The Belgian is a player who can both score goals and make them.

De Bruyne tormented United in City's 2-1 win at Old Trafford in September. His flair for finding space between the lines, as well as his flexibility to thrive on either flank or in the middle, could prove decisive at the Etihad Stadium.

Laurent Koscielny

If Arsenal are going to beat their local enemy and keep their hopes for a top-four finish alive, the club's new-look back three will have to click. It will demand another strong game from Laurent Koscielny.

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

The France international has increased in importance since Arsene Wenger switched to playing three centre-backs recently. The manager's version of the 3-4-3 relies heavily on Koscielny's anticipation and communication skills.

Koscielny is invaluable for helping to ensure defensive partners Gabriel Paulista and young Rob Holding are in the right positions. The latter thrived in the 2-1 win over City, with the 21-year-old drawing special praise from Charles Watts of Football.London.

He wrote: "Alongside the calming presence of Laurent Koscielny and the brutish power of Gabriel, he went toe to toe with some of the best attacking players Europe can offer. Even after Arsenal had gone behind to a breakaway goal, Holding maintained his composure—in a way he was key to Arsenal getting themselves back into the game."

Watts' reference to Koscielny's role is significant. It will be up to the veteran former FC Lorient man to help subdue a Spurs attack led by prolific striker Harry Kane and newly named PFA Young Player of the Year Dele Alli, per BBC Sport:

Keeping Tottenham's two main threats quiet can keep the Gunners in this derby long enough to spring a surprise and inadvertently do Chelsea a huge favour in the title race.

Eden Hazard

No player makes the league leaders tick in attack quite like Eden Hazard. The mercurial winger has had the season of his life as Chelsea's talisman in the final third.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

However, Hazard must focus on rebounding from a quiet outing in last week's 2-0 defeat to United at Old Trafford. It was a game where the former Lille OSC star couldn't escape the attentions of United midfielder Ander Herrera.

Yet Hazard must find space at Goodison Park or else risk letting Chelsea slip to another costly defeat. The Toffees have the energy and physicality in midfield to help shackle Hazard.

In particular, powerful destroyer Idrissa Gueye has all the attributes needed to pay Hazard the kind of close attention he received in Manchester.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte must find ways to keep Hazard free, even if it means restricting him to the flanks, where a central midfielder playing man-marker may not want to go.

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

If Hazard is on form, Blues striker Diego Costa and wide forward Pedro are better players. If so, Chelsea will have the firepower to win one of the more difficult challenges on their remaining fixture list.

A Chelsea win at Goodison Park could prove decisive in the title race, especially if Arsenal can inflict a blow to Tottenham's chances.