    EPL Week 35 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    The Premier League schedule is packedwith several key matches being played midweekbefore the official Week 35 slate begins. Those games in hand include Thursday's derby between Manchester City and Manchester United, a match sure to have huge implications on the race to finish in the top four.

    Speaking of derbies, hostilities will be renewed in north London when title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur host FA Cup finalists Arsenal at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Both teams need the points for different reasons.

    League leaders Chelsea will have a keen eye on events at the Lane, particularly if Everton can upset the Blues earlier in the day at Goodison Park. A win for the Toffees would throw the title race wide open and hand the initiative to Spurs.

    Here are the upcoming fixtures, along with picks:

    EPL Fixtures Week 35: Schedule and Picks
    DateTime (BST/ET)MatchPicks
    Tuesday, April 257:45 p.m./2:45 p.m.Chelsea vs. SouthamptonChelsea
    Wednesday, April 267:45 p.m./2:45 p.m.Arsenal vs. Leicester CityArsenal
    Wednesday, April 267:45 p.m./2:45 p.m.Middlesbrough vs. SunderlandDraw
    Wednesday, April 268 p.m./3 p.m.Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham HotspurDraw
    Thursday, April 278 p.m./3 p.m.Manchester City vs. Manchester UnitedCity
    Saturday, April 293 p.m./10 a.m.Southampton vs. Hull CitySouthampton
    Saturday, April 293 p.m./10 a.m.Stoke City vs. West Ham UnitedWest Ham
    Saturday, April 293 p.m./10 a.m.Sunderland vs. BournemouthDraw
    Saturday, April 293 p.m./10 a.m.West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester CityDraw
    Saturday, April 295:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.Crystal Palace vs. BurnleyPalace
    Sunday, April 3012 p.m./7 a.m.Manchester United vs. Swansea CityUnited
    Sunday, April 302:05 p.m./9:05 a.m.Everton vs. ChelseaDraw
    Sunday, April 302:05 p.m./9:05 a.m.Middlesbrough vs. Manchester CityCity
    Sunday, April 304:30 p.m./11:30 a.m.Tottenham Hotspur vs. ArsenalDraw
    Monday, May 18 p.m./3 p.m.Watford vs. LiverpoolLiverpool
    PremierLeague.com

     

    Kevin De Bruyne

    City's ability to complete the double over United took a hit when chief playmaker David Silva limped out of their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News:

    Afterwards, City manager Pep Guardiola said he was unsure about the availability of both Silva and star striker Sergio Aguero, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:

    Losing both the goal potential of Aguero and the creative output of Silva only increases the importance of Kevin De Bruyne for the derby. The Belgian is a player who can both score goals and make them.

    De Bruyne tormented United in City's 2-1 win at Old Trafford in September. His flair for finding space between the lines, as well as his flexibility to thrive on either flank or in the middle, could prove decisive at the Etihad Stadium.

     

    Laurent Koscielny

    If Arsenal are going to beat their local enemy and keep their hopes for a top-four finish alive, the club's new-look back three will have to click. It will demand another strong game from Laurent Koscielny.

    Koscielny has a vital role to play for the Gunners at White Hart Lane.
    Koscielny has a vital role to play for the Gunners at White Hart Lane.JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

    The France international has increased in importance since Arsene Wenger switched to playing three centre-backs recently. The manager's version of the 3-4-3 relies heavily on Koscielny's anticipation and communication skills.

    Koscielny is invaluable for helping to ensure defensive partners Gabriel Paulista and young Rob Holding are in the right positions. The latter thrived in the 2-1 win over City, with the 21-year-old drawing special praise from Charles Watts of Football.London.

    He wrote: "Alongside the calming presence of Laurent Koscielny and the brutish power of Gabriel, he went toe to toe with some of the best attacking players Europe can offer. Even after Arsenal had gone behind to a breakaway goal, Holding maintained his composurein a way he was key to Arsenal getting themselves back into the game."

    Watts' reference to Koscielny's role is significant. It will be up to the veteran former FC Lorient man to help subdue a Spurs attack led by prolific striker Harry Kane and newly named PFA Young Player of the Year Dele Alli, per BBC Sport:

    Keeping Tottenham's two main threats quiet can keep the Gunners in this derby long enough to spring a surprise and inadvertently do Chelsea a huge favour in the title race.

     

    Eden Hazard

    No player makes the league leaders tick in attack quite like Eden Hazard. The mercurial winger has had the season of his life as Chelsea's talisman in the final third.

    Hazard must rebound from his struggles last week.
    Hazard must rebound from his struggles last week.OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    However, Hazard must focus on rebounding from a quiet outing in last week's 2-0 defeat to United at Old Trafford. It was a game where the former Lille OSC star couldn't escape the attentions of United midfielder Ander Herrera.

    Yet Hazard must find space at Goodison Park or else risk letting Chelsea slip to another costly defeat. The Toffees have the energy and physicality in midfield to help shackle Hazard.

    In particular, powerful destroyer Idrissa Gueye has all the attributes needed to pay Hazard the kind of close attention he received in Manchester.

    Chelsea manager Antonio Conte must find ways to keep Hazard free, even if it means restricting him to the flanks, where a central midfielder playing man-marker may not want to go.

    Gueye could be tasked with trying to nullify Hazard.
    Gueye could be tasked with trying to nullify Hazard.JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

    If Hazard is on form, Blues striker Diego Costa and wide forward Pedro are better players. If so, Chelsea will have the firepower to win one of the more difficult challenges on their remaining fixture list.

    A Chelsea win at Goodison Park could prove decisive in the title race, especially if Arsenal can inflict a blow to Tottenham's chances.