Vince McMahon Calls John Cena the 'Babe Ruth of WWE'

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In wishing the 16-time world champion a happy 40th birthday, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon called John Cena the "Babe Ruth of WWE."

McMahon tweeted out his praise of Cena Sunday morning:

There's no question Cena is the biggest star of his generation and one of the most legendary wrestlers in WWE history. However, one can make an argument that Hulk Hogan is more comparable to Babe Ruth when evaluating their respective legacies.

McMahon seemingly appeared to equate Hogan to Ruth before Hogan's birthday celebration on Raw in August 2014:

Ruth is one of the greatest baseball players ever, and his success and popularity helped build baseball in a way no player ever had before.

Professional wrestling predates the rise of Hulkamania by almost a century, but it exploded on a national scale thanks in large part to Hogan. His victory over Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III is one of the most important matches in WWE history:

That's not to diminish Cena's accomplishments. However, Hogan laid the groundwork for the likes of Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker and many others to succeed in the future.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Vince McMahon, John Cena and the WWE, check out the WWE stream on Bleacher Report's app.