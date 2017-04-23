UFC Fight Night 108 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville provided quite a bit of action and quite a few interesting results.

Artem Lobov proved many doubters wrong by hanging with one of the featherweight elite for 25 minutes. It was a losing effort, but Lobov's stock undoubtedly rose after the performance.

What's next for Conor McGregor's training partner? What about Cub Swanson, who failed to put away an unranked fighter in a main event spot?

Al Iaquinta knocked Diego Sanchez out in the first round of their co-main event contest. Iaquinta's return from a two-year absence thrust him right back into the hunt at 155 pounds. Sanchez now has to come to grips with his inability to compete with the top lightweights in the world.

Twenty-six fighters in total hit the cage Saturday, but what's next?

Here's your look at the matches the UFC should book for the winners and losers after UFC Fight Night 108.