Worker Hospitalized After Falling off Stage at 2017 NFL Draft Site

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after he fell roughly 30 feet while working on the roof of the stage for Thursday's 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia, NBC Philadelphia's David Chang reported Saturday.

The man was listed in stable condition.

Bob Brooks of 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia provided a look at the outdoor stage, which sits in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art:

After two years in Chicago, the draft was moved in September to Philadelphia for the first time since 1961. The City of Brotherly Love hosted the event 12 times from 1936 to 1961.