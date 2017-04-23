Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Transferring to LSU from NC State's Football Team

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Thaddeus Moss, the son of former All-Pro receiver Randy Moss, will transfer from North Carolina State to LSU next season.

The tight end announced the move on his personal Twitter account (h/t Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports):

Moss appeared in five games as a true freshman for the Wolfpack last season.

He finished with six catches for 49 yards and one touchdown in his only season.

Moss announced his decision to transfer on April 13, noting he has "nothing but love for Coach Doeren and his program."

The 6'4", 235-pound tight end was considered a three-star recruit out of high school and the No. 18 player at his position in the 2016 class, per Scout.com.

Malachi Dupre was the only LSU player to reach 500 receiving yards last season, and he declared for the NFL draft.