La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 33 Results and Updated Standings

La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 33 Results and Updated StandingsApril 23, 2017
Lionel Messi scored at the death to help Barcelona beat 10-man Real Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in an El Clasico that's sure to go down in the history books as one of the most memorable of its kind.
James Rodriguez came on to score a late equaliser after brace hero Messi—who scored his 500th Barcelona goal—and Ivan Rakitic responded to Casemiro's first-half opener, with Sergio Ramos seeing red when Barca were leading 2-1.
The win saw the Blaugrana draw level on points with La Liga leaders Real at the head of the standings, although Los Blancos retain the advantage of having played a game fewer than their rivals.
Earlier on Sunday, Real Sociedad climbed back into La Liga's top six after beating Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 at home, and Real Betis replicated that feat in their trip to Celta Vigo, whose focus remains on the UEFA Europa League.
The 10 men of Las Palmas were stumped in their home clash against Alaves and drew 1-1 after Ibai Gomez responded to Kevin-Prince Boateng's first-half strike, with substitute Marko Livaja shown a straight red after coming on late.
Read on for a roundup of Sunday's La Liga scores as Week 33 came to a head with one of the most explosive fixtures in the European football calendar.
|2016-17 La Liga: Sunday's Week 33 Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Real Sociedad
|1-0
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Celta Vigo
|0-1
|Real Betis
|Las Palmas
|1-1
|Alaves
|Real Madrid
|2-3
|Barcelona
|Sky Sports
|2016-17 La Liga Standings
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|33
|23
|6
|4
|94
|32
|+62
|75
|2
|Real Madrid
|32
|23
|6
|3
|84
|36
|+48
|75
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|33
|20
|8
|5
|60
|24
|+36
|68
|4
|Sevilla
|33
|19
|8
|6
|58
|39
|+19
|65
|5
|Villarreal
|33
|16
|9
|8
|48
|27
|+21
|57
|6
|Real Sociedad
|33
|17
|4
|12
|49
|45
|+4
|55
|7
|Athletic Club
|32
|16
|5
|11
|45
|37
|+8
|53
|8
|Eibar
|32
|14
|8
|10
|52
|44
|+8
|50
|9
|Espanyol
|33
|13
|10
|10
|44
|43
|+1
|49
|10
|Celta Vigo
|32
|13
|5
|14
|48
|52
|-4
|44
|11
|Alaves
|33
|11
|11
|11
|32
|40
|-8
|44
|12
|Valencia
|33
|11
|7
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|40
|13
|Las Palmas
|33
|10
|9
|14
|52
|58
|-6
|39
|14
|Real Betis
|33
|10
|7
|16
|36
|51
|-15
|37
|15
|Malaga
|33
|9
|9
|15
|38
|49
|-11
|36
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|33
|7
|10
|16
|35
|51
|-16
|31
|17
|Leganes
|33
|6
|9
|18
|27
|51
|-24
|27
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|33
|5
|8
|20
|36
|66
|-30
|23
|19
|Granada
|33
|4
|8
|21
|27
|70
|-43
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|33
|3
|9
|21
|34
|75
|-41
|18
|Sky Sports
Recap
Barca and Real exchanged bouts of dominance throughout a thrilling El Clasico meeting on Sunday, where Casemiro thought he had set manager Zinedine Zidane's side on the path to triumph when he prodded home a 28th-minute opener.
The away team replied thanks to a solo piece of Messi magic in front of Keylor Navas' goal, and Rakitic thrust Barca into a lead for the first time with a superb drive with his left boot, via Sky Sports La Liga:
Sky Sports La Liga @revistadelaliga
What a hit! Ivan Rakitic fires #ForcaBarca ahead with a stunning strike! Watch #ElClasico on Sky Sports 1 now! https://t.co/SV2DejQoJL4/23/2017, 8:20:33 PM
Ramos was shown a straight red after lunging in two-footed on Messi, but the hosts responded well, and Rodriguez thought he'd wrestled a valuable point for Real after notching at the front post.
It turned out to not be the case, though, as Sergi Roberto drove into the Real half, and Jordi Alba's cutback found the ideal recipient in Messi, who curled his 500th Barca goal inside Navas' left post:
B/R Football @brfootball
After the shock of midweek, Barcelona prove winning is in their DNA. #ElClasico https://t.co/SjLfyEGq0H4/23/2017, 8:46:26 PM
Real retain a game in hand over their heated rivals, meaning the La Liga advantage remains theirs with six games left to play, although their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid will divide their attention.
Unfortunately for La Liga audiences, Sunday's three other fixtures weren't as replete with goalmouth action, and Las Palmas' 1-1 draw at home to Alaves was the closest Spain's top flight could come in goals produced.
Boateng reached a career milestone when he bagged his 10th goal of the season on the stroke of half-time, per OptaJose, but the hosts were wary of conceding after failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous four games:
OptaJose @OptaJose
10 - Kevin-Prince Boateng has reached double figures for goals in a single league campaign for the 1st time (PL, BL, Serie A & Liga). Prince https://t.co/xazqE6cN3b4/23/2017, 5:19:02 PM
There was a touch of controversy surrounding Gomez's leveller around the hour mark due to the fact an offside player appeared to be blocking the view of Las Palmas goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.
However, Alaves' equaliser stood all the same, and the travelling team were gifted a simpler end to proceedings after Livaja celebrated his entry to the fray with a quick exit, per Spanish newspaper AS:
AS English @English_AS
Livaja sent straight off after 85 minutes. He came on with 82 minutes gone! Still 1-1 https://t.co/oGocRRe1la4/23/2017, 6:17:58 PM
Elsewhere, Celta manager Eduardo Berizzo again fielded a second-string lineup at home to Real Betis, a decision that proved futile as Darko Brasanac's 54th-minute header proved the difference between the two teams.
Berizzo's priority is instead his side's UEFA Europa League semi-final fixture against Manchester United, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan touched upon the fact Sunday's showdown was hardly the most competitive at times:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Celta reserves not really at races at home to Betis. Visitors 10 shots at least in first 20 mins, altho without really looking like scoring.4/23/2017, 2:35:44 PM
Real Sociedad reversed that scoreline at home to Deportivo and came away with their first clean sheet in two months. And like Celta's loss at home to Betis, it was a single header that separated the two outfits at Anoeta.
Willian Jose nodded the hosts ahead after 28 minutes and moved La Real back into sixth and two points ahead of Athletic Bilbao, although Los Leones still have a game in hand.