La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 33 Results and Updated Standings

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored at the death to help Barcelona beat 10-man Real Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in an El Clasico that's sure to go down in the history books as one of the most memorable of its kind.

James Rodriguez came on to score a late equaliser after brace hero Messi—who scored his 500th Barcelona goal—and Ivan Rakitic responded to Casemiro's first-half opener, with Sergio Ramos seeing red when Barca were leading 2-1.

The win saw the Blaugrana draw level on points with La Liga leaders Real at the head of the standings, although Los Blancos retain the advantage of having played a game fewer than their rivals.

Earlier on Sunday, Real Sociedad climbed back into La Liga's top six after beating Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 at home, and Real Betis replicated that feat in their trip to Celta Vigo, whose focus remains on the UEFA Europa League.

The 10 men of Las Palmas were stumped in their home clash against Alaves and drew 1-1 after Ibai Gomez responded to Kevin-Prince Boateng's first-half strike, with substitute Marko Livaja shown a straight red after coming on late.

Read on for a roundup of Sunday's La Liga scores as Week 33 came to a head with one of the most explosive fixtures in the European football calendar.

2016-17 La Liga: Sunday's Week 33 Results Home Score Away Real Sociedad 1-0 Deportivo La Coruna Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Betis Las Palmas 1-1 Alaves Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona Sky Sports

2016-17 La Liga Standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Barcelona 33 23 6 4 94 32 +62 75 2 Real Madrid 32 23 6 3 84 36 +48 75 3 Atletico Madrid 33 20 8 5 60 24 +36 68 4 Sevilla 33 19 8 6 58 39 +19 65 5 Villarreal 33 16 9 8 48 27 +21 57 6 Real Sociedad 33 17 4 12 49 45 +4 55 7 Athletic Club 32 16 5 11 45 37 +8 53 8 Eibar 32 14 8 10 52 44 +8 50 9 Espanyol 33 13 10 10 44 43 +1 49 10 Celta Vigo 32 13 5 14 48 52 -4 44 11 Alaves 33 11 11 11 32 40 -8 44 12 Valencia 33 11 7 15 47 56 -9 40 13 Las Palmas 33 10 9 14 52 58 -6 39 14 Real Betis 33 10 7 16 36 51 -15 37 15 Malaga 33 9 9 15 38 49 -11 36 16 Deportivo La Coruna 33 7 10 16 35 51 -16 31 17 Leganes 33 6 9 18 27 51 -24 27 18 Sporting Gijon 33 5 8 20 36 66 -30 23 19 Granada 33 4 8 21 27 70 -43 20 20 Osasuna 33 3 9 21 34 75 -41 18 Sky Sports

Recap

Barca and Real exchanged bouts of dominance throughout a thrilling El Clasico meeting on Sunday, where Casemiro thought he had set manager Zinedine Zidane's side on the path to triumph when he prodded home a 28th-minute opener.

The away team replied thanks to a solo piece of Messi magic in front of Keylor Navas' goal, and Rakitic thrust Barca into a lead for the first time with a superb drive with his left boot, via Sky Sports La Liga:

Ramos was shown a straight red after lunging in two-footed on Messi, but the hosts responded well, and Rodriguez thought he'd wrestled a valuable point for Real after notching at the front post.

It turned out to not be the case, though, as Sergi Roberto drove into the Real half, and Jordi Alba's cutback found the ideal recipient in Messi, who curled his 500th Barca goal inside Navas' left post:

Real retain a game in hand over their heated rivals, meaning the La Liga advantage remains theirs with six games left to play, although their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid will divide their attention.

Unfortunately for La Liga audiences, Sunday's three other fixtures weren't as replete with goalmouth action, and Las Palmas' 1-1 draw at home to Alaves was the closest Spain's top flight could come in goals produced.

Boateng reached a career milestone when he bagged his 10th goal of the season on the stroke of half-time, per OptaJose, but the hosts were wary of conceding after failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous four games:

There was a touch of controversy surrounding Gomez's leveller around the hour mark due to the fact an offside player appeared to be blocking the view of Las Palmas goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.

However, Alaves' equaliser stood all the same, and the travelling team were gifted a simpler end to proceedings after Livaja celebrated his entry to the fray with a quick exit, per Spanish newspaper AS:

Elsewhere, Celta manager Eduardo Berizzo again fielded a second-string lineup at home to Real Betis, a decision that proved futile as Darko Brasanac's 54th-minute header proved the difference between the two teams.

Berizzo's priority is instead his side's UEFA Europa League semi-final fixture against Manchester United, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan touched upon the fact Sunday's showdown was hardly the most competitive at times:

Real Sociedad reversed that scoreline at home to Deportivo and came away with their first clean sheet in two months. And like Celta's loss at home to Betis, it was a single header that separated the two outfits at Anoeta.

Willian Jose nodded the hosts ahead after 28 minutes and moved La Real back into sixth and two points ahead of Athletic Bilbao, although Los Leones still have a game in hand.