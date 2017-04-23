    La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 33 Results and Updated Standings

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2017

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league Clasico football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / OSCAR DEL POZO (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
    OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi scored at the death to help Barcelona beat 10-man Real Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in an El Clasico that's sure to go down in the history books as one of the most memorable of its kind.

    James Rodriguez came on to score a late equaliser after brace hero Messi—who scored his 500th Barcelona goal—and Ivan Rakitic responded to Casemiro's first-half opener, with Sergio Ramos seeing red when Barca were leading 2-1.

    The win saw the Blaugrana draw level on points with La Liga leaders Real at the head of the standings, although Los Blancos retain the advantage of having played a game fewer than their rivals.

    Earlier on Sunday, Real Sociedad climbed back into La Liga's top six after beating Deportivo La Coruna 1-0 at home, and Real Betis replicated that feat in their trip to Celta Vigo, whose focus remains on the UEFA Europa League.

    The 10 men of Las Palmas were stumped in their home clash against Alaves and drew 1-1 after Ibai Gomez responded to Kevin-Prince Boateng's first-half strike, with substitute Marko Livaja shown a straight red after coming on late.

    Read on for a roundup of Sunday's La Liga scores as Week 33 came to a head with one of the most explosive fixtures in the European football calendar.

    2016-17 La Liga: Sunday's Week 33 Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Real Sociedad1-0Deportivo La Coruna
    Celta Vigo0-1Real Betis
    Las Palmas1-1Alaves
    Real Madrid2-3Barcelona
    2016-17 La Liga Standings
    PositionTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Barcelona3323649432+6275
    2Real Madrid3223638436+4875
    3Atletico Madrid3320856024+3668
    4Sevilla3319865839+1965
    5Villarreal3316984827+2157
    6Real Sociedad33174124945+455
    7Athletic Club32165114537+853
    8Eibar32148105244+850
    9Espanyol331310104443+149
    10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
    11Alaves331111113240-844
    12Valencia33117154756-940
    13Las Palmas33109145258-639
    14Real Betis33107163651-1537
    15Malaga3399153849-1136
    16Deportivo La Coruna33710163551-1631
    17Leganes3369182751-2427
    18Sporting Gijon3358203666-3023
    19Granada3348212770-4320
    20Osasuna3339213475-4118
    Recap

    Barca and Real exchanged bouts of dominance throughout a thrilling El Clasico meeting on Sunday, where Casemiro thought he had set manager Zinedine Zidane's side on the path to triumph when he prodded home a 28th-minute opener.

    The away team replied thanks to a solo piece of Messi magic in front of Keylor Navas' goal, and Rakitic thrust Barca into a lead for the first time with a superb drive with his left boot, via Sky Sports La Liga:

    Ramos was shown a straight red after lunging in two-footed on Messi, but the hosts responded well, and Rodriguez thought he'd wrestled a valuable point for Real after notching at the front post.

    It turned out to not be the case, though, as Sergi Roberto drove into the Real half, and Jordi Alba's cutback found the ideal recipient in Messi, who curled his 500th Barca goal inside Navas' left post:

    Real retain a game in hand over their heated rivals, meaning the La Liga advantage remains theirs with six games left to play, although their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid will divide their attention.

    Unfortunately for La Liga audiences, Sunday's three other fixtures weren't as replete with goalmouth action, and Las Palmas' 1-1 draw at home to Alaves was the closest Spain's top flight could come in goals produced.

    Boateng reached a career milestone when he bagged his 10th goal of the season on the stroke of half-time, per OptaJose, but the hosts were wary of conceding after failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous four games:

    There was a touch of controversy surrounding Gomez's leveller around the hour mark due to the fact an offside player appeared to be blocking the view of Las Palmas goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.

    However, Alaves' equaliser stood all the same, and the travelling team were gifted a simpler end to proceedings after Livaja celebrated his entry to the fray with a quick exit, per Spanish newspaper AS:

    Elsewhere, Celta manager Eduardo Berizzo again fielded a second-string lineup at home to Real Betis, a decision that proved futile as Darko Brasanac's 54th-minute header proved the difference between the two teams.

    Berizzo's priority is instead his side's UEFA Europa League semi-final fixture against Manchester United, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan touched upon the fact Sunday's showdown was hardly the most competitive at times:

    Real Sociedad reversed that scoreline at home to Deportivo and came away with their first clean sheet in two months. And like Celta's loss at home to Betis, it was a single header that separated the two outfits at Anoeta.

    Willian Jose nodded the hosts ahead after 28 minutes and moved La Real back into sixth and two points ahead of Athletic Bilbao, although Los Leones still have a game in hand.