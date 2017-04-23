Antoine Griezmann to Consider Real Madrid, Manchester United Move, Per Adviser

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Eric Olhats, an adviser to Atletico star Antoine Griezmann, has dismissed rumours his client wants to leave the club in the summer but said offers from Real Madrid and Manchester United will be considered.

Speaking to Telefoot (h/t ESPN FC), Olhats pointed at the Frenchman's buyout clause and insisted Paris Saint-Germain are not currently interested in Griezmann. He said:

There is an existing clause of €100m, which is unavoidable. We're thinking right now about the most suitable offer. Real Madrid and other clubs are part of this thinking process. Antoine doesn't want to leave the club at any cost. That is false.

As reported by Bleacher Report's Ben Lyttleton, Olhats is the man who discovered Griezmann and brought him to Real Sociedad. The two have remained close since.

Per the report, Griezmann has maintained he has no interest in leaving Atletico right now, and he even walked out of an interview with BeIN Sports after he was asked about his future earlier this week.

Speculation has been rampant for months, with new reports linking the forward with United or Real emerging on a daily basis. PSG have also been lumped in, but the Ligue 1 giants have always seemed a less likely destination.

